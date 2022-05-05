Essex v Yorkshire CCC: Latest updates from County Championship match at Chelmsford

The former England captain hit 62 out of 138-2 at tea as the visitors struggled to justify their decision to bowl.

It has been tough going for Yorkshire - and slow going generally - after Jordan Thompson had Nick Browne caught low down at third slip by George Hill from the third ball of the match.

Dom Bess had Tom Westley caught behind in the second half of the opening session, after which bat has firmly dominated ball.

Joe Root of Yorkshire fields on the boundary during Day One of the LV= Insurance County Championship match between Essex and Yorkshire at The Cloud County Ground. (Picture: Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Resuming on 63-2 after lunch from 32 overs, Cook and Essex continued to chisel out runs on a pitch that has seemed somewhat slow and low.

Cook continued to play well through the offside especially, going to his fifty from 142 balls with seven fours, while Paul Walter has played nicely for 43, including a brace of offside boundaries in one Bess over from the River End.

However, Walter had a life on 12 when Steve Patterson put him down in his follow-through, and he was lucky again on 16 when Hill just failed to pull off a diving catch in the slips.

Yorkshire director of cricket Darren Gough looks on alongside Joe Root of Yorkshire during Day One of the LV= Insurance County Championship match between Essex and Yorkshire. (Picture: Alex Davidson/Getty Images)