Boycott is being investigated for allegedly sharing confidential information with a fellow club member who is one of those looking to overthrow the board.

In response, Boycott told The Yorkshire Post that he had done nothing wrong and was standing up for members’ rights as they look to force a Special General Meeting.

That meeting is being denied to them by the club’s board - which has sent legal letters in response - despite the Scarborough constitution stating that a minimum of 75 members may require an SGM within 21 days.

Controversy: Sir Geoffrey Boycott at Scarborough Cricket Club, North Marine Road, back in 2022. The club has this week suspended him for alleged "gross misconduct".

The names of 91 members - including the current Yorkshire batsman Adam Lyth and the former Yorkshire players Craig White and David Byas - were attached to an official SGM letter on September 9 amid concerns at the way the club is being run.

Boycott, who turned 85 last week, allegedly passed confidential information to Robert Harrison - a former Scarborough player who is one of five men behind the SGM move and looking to form a new board instead - after a board meeting held on October 6.

That meeting, conducted virtually on Microsoft Teams, was apparently still being recorded after its conclusion when, as it states in Harrison’s suspension notice, “you were observed (and it is recorded) that Sir Geoffrey Boycott and Lady Boycott telephoned you to provide you with confidential information discussed at board level to which you are not entitled to be party to, nor was Lady Boycott’s attendance at the meeting of the board consented to by the board.

“As recorded, Sir Geoffrey Boycott and Lady Boycott, without any authority from the board, disclosed confidential and commercially sensitive information properly belonging to the club and discussed at board level, including disclosure of the club’s financial information (not yet available for reporting) alongside other matters that had been discussed at that meeting of the board…

Former Yorkshire cricketer Sir Geoffrey Boycott conducts a book signing at Scarborough back in 2022.

“Sir Geoffrey Boycott is recorded informing you that he would share with you a copy of the club’s profit and loss accounts (not yet disclosed to the members) having confirmed to you: ‘I can send you it (the unpublished profit and loss accounts) but you mustn’t let them see it because I’m neutral, Rachael can send it… do you understand?’”

Boycott, who said Rachael had been helping him with technical issues, hence her presence at part of the meeting, is further accused of being involved in a discussion in which Colin Adamson, the club secretary, was to have been “approached and/or enticed to share membership details”. Boycott and Harrison have been reported to the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) as well as the Cricket Regulator.

With trademark candour, Boycott told The Yorkshire Post on Wednesday that the Scarborough hierarchy “couldn’t run a p*ss-up in a brewery”. He cited the famous entreaty of Sir Oliver Cromwell to the Rump Parliament in 1653 - “in the name of God, go”, adding that they (the board) should let “good members run it instead”.

His suspension comes amid some uncertainty as to whether the Scarborough board is even quorate, with suggestions that Mark Arthur, the former Yorkshire chief executive, has recently stepped down. Boycott said there was only one good person on the board in his view - John Spencer, the main club sponsor, the only one, too, whom Harrison and his colleagues would retain.

Sir Geoffrey Boycott is a regular visitor to Scarborough Cricket Club. (Picture: Simon Hulme)

Boycott said the rest “don’t like to get their hands dirty” and bemoaned that “the best guy had to resign due to ill-health”, referring to Bill Mustoe, the former president.

“They’re acting illegally,” Boycott added. “At that board meeting, where I was there to oversee procedures and ensure the board were following the rules, we went through so many items until we finally got to the business of these lads asking for a special meeting, which should have been at the top of the agenda. They put in a petition on September 9 and yet, at that October 6 board meeting, nothing had been done, and still hasn’t, so they’re in breach of the rules.

“That’s not right, that’s not fair. It’s a members’ club, and the members have a right to a Special General Meeting. It’s in the constitution but all they’ve done is avoided it and obfuscated, taking it out of the secretary’s hands.”

Boycott, who has given freely of his time as president, speaking to sponsors, at lunches, and presenting trophies, said he had come through worse storms than this.

“I’ve had more than this thrown at me over the years,” he said. “It’s water off a duck’s back.

“My birth sign is Libra – the scales of justice. I believe in fair play, in fairness, equality. This isn’t right. This isn’t fair. They seem to have forgotten they’re there to serve the members.”

Boycott and Harrison - the latter describing the suspensions as indicative of “the board’s desperation to cling to power” - have two weeks to respond.

