YORKSHIRE have taken the unprecedented step of writing to their sponsors after Azeem Rafiq urged them all to quit.

The Yorkshire Post has seen a copy of a letter sent by the club which seeks to assure its backers that the club has moved on from the racism crisis.

It comes after Rafiq - the central figure in that crisis - insisted that they “leave now” in protest at the return of Colin Graves, who was chair for part of Rafiq’s time there as a player.

Graves’s return is imminent – it is expected any time now – and would secure the financial future of a club that is thought to be weeks from going bust.

Yorkshire have written to their sponsors over Colin Graves' imminent return to Headingley (Picture: Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

After Rafiq’s attempt to force sponsors into action in a column in the Observer on Sunday, which accused any organisation that supports Graves as “complicit” in racism, Yorkshire sent out their letter to reassure backers.

Confirming that a takeover deal with Graves and the sports corporate finance company Oakwell Capital would secure the necessary funds to keep the club afloat, the letter made clear: “During our discussions we have been ensured (sic) that all the great work to ensure the club is welcoming and inclusive will continue, to make cricket a game for everyone in Yorkshire.

“If the deal progresses, the new appointees will be delighted to meet/speak with you and allay any fears you may have and discuss future relationships.”

The letter acknowledged that sponsors may be “contacted by the media in regard to your partnership with the club and any potential changes of leadership” and encouraged them to “reach out if you would like to discuss in any more detail… whilst we secure a bright future for Yorkshire cricket”.

Azeem Rafiq wants to see an exodus of sponsors for a second time at Yorkshire. Photo by James Manning. PA Wire/PA Images.

One of the sponsors, the tiling company Al Murad, said it was monitoring the situation “very carefully”.

“We will review how intrinsic is equity, equality, representation and inclusiveness at Yorkshire cricket if Mr Graves does take the helm,” said a spokesperson, who praised the “deep changes” that were made by previous chair, Lord Kamlesh Patel.

For his part, Graves is expected to issue a full and unreserved apology to anyone who has experienced discrimination at Yorkshire, and to make clear how much he regrets some of the language he has used when discussing the crisis.

The 75-year-old was criticised last summer for suggesting in a television interview that there may have been “a lot of banter” about remarks that might have been made in previous dressing rooms - as opposed to anything that was said “on a racist, savage basis”.

Graves qualified that by saying that such remarks were nevertheless unacceptable.

He is also expected to pledge to carry on the work that has been conducted at Yorkshire since Rafiq’s allegations, and also to accept the findings and recommendations of the recent Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket (ICEC) report.

Rafiq, however, reiterated on Tuesday that Graves’s return would be “a sad day for all those who have suffered racism”.

He also stepped up his call on the social media site ‘X’ for sponsors to act.

“My message to all the good people out there,” he wrote in a post that tagged in several sponsors… (is) “can you all email each & everyone of these sponsors with questions regarding there (sic) position on RACISM.”

Later, in response to sponsor Al Murad’s statement that it was monitoring developments, Rafiq posted: “Good people - it’s working. Please keep emailing - tagging - challenging these sponsors of @YorkshireCCC”