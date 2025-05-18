'FA Cup' shocker sees Tier 2 Yorkshire thrash Tier 1 Essex

Sterre Kalis hit a stunning season’s best 83 not out as Yorkshire shocked Tier 1 opposition in Essex Eagles at Headingley on Saturday to win by 11 runs and make it through to the quarter-finals of the Vitality County T20 Cup.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Netherlands international was in imperious touch in hitting 14 fours and one leg-side six as the White Rose totalled 188-4 from their 20 overs, including a senior best score of 43 for unbeaten Maddie Ward.

Those two shared an unbroken fifth-wicket partnership of 113 in the last 10.4 overs of the home innings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Essex’s bowlers failed to build any pressure as Kalis and Ward were powerful and inventive, and the Eagles rarely looked like reeling in the 189 target as Yorkshire made it six wins from six matches across all competitions.

Yorkshire's Claude Cooper celebrates taking the wicket of Essex's Maddie Blinkhorn-Jones (Picture: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

The Eagles finished on 177-8, with Beth Langston successfully defending 20 runs off the last over.

Off-spinner Claudie Cooper also excelled, claiming two wickets, including a stunning one-handed return catch. She also added another outfield catch.

Each of Yorkshire’s six bowlers all struck, with Langston, Ward, Olivia Thomas, Grace Hall and Amelia Love claiming a wicket apiece. Opener Lissy Macleod made 63 for the visitors added to Jo Gardner’s middle order 64 off 33. But it wasn’t enough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad