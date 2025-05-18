'FA Cup' shocker sees Tier 2 Yorkshire thrash Tier 1 Essex
The Netherlands international was in imperious touch in hitting 14 fours and one leg-side six as the White Rose totalled 188-4 from their 20 overs, including a senior best score of 43 for unbeaten Maddie Ward.
Those two shared an unbroken fifth-wicket partnership of 113 in the last 10.4 overs of the home innings.
Essex’s bowlers failed to build any pressure as Kalis and Ward were powerful and inventive, and the Eagles rarely looked like reeling in the 189 target as Yorkshire made it six wins from six matches across all competitions.
The Eagles finished on 177-8, with Beth Langston successfully defending 20 runs off the last over.
Off-spinner Claudie Cooper also excelled, claiming two wickets, including a stunning one-handed return catch. She also added another outfield catch.
Each of Yorkshire’s six bowlers all struck, with Langston, Ward, Olivia Thomas, Grace Hall and Amelia Love claiming a wicket apiece. Opener Lissy Macleod made 63 for the visitors added to Jo Gardner’s middle order 64 off 33. But it wasn’t enough.
Yorkshire, who were controversially placed in Tier 2 by the ECB for this season, will host either Devon or Warwickshire at Weetwood next Saturday afternoon in the last eight of a competition billed as the FA Cup of women’s county cricket.