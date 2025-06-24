Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a London bus job for Fin Bean in Nottingham, the Yorkshire batsman making a magnificent, career-best 224 that steered his side towards safety against the Championship leaders.

It was in the corresponding week last season that Bean, 23, scored the last of his previous five first-class hundreds: 164 against Gloucestershire at Scarborough, a game that sparked Yorkshire’s surge towards promotion in the season’s second half.

This match – which also marks the start of the season’s second half – saw the left-handed opener back to his best; he managed more runs in this innings than he had in his previous 12 in this year’s competition (164 at an average of 13.66).

MAGIC MOMENT: Finlay Bean celebrattes a memorable double-century for Yorkshire, keeping the visitors in the game against Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge. Picture courtesy of John Heald.

There is no more popular member of the Yorkshire side than Bean, and this was a marathon effort of skill and endurance, exemplified by the fact that he faced 489 balls and batted for 561 minutes. When he achieved his record second XI score of 441 against Nottinghamshire at Lady Bay three years ago, no more than a stone’s throw from Trent Bridge, he faced 518 balls and batted for 712 minutes. Nottingham, it seems, brings out the best in him.

“It’s been a tough start to the year personally, but the belief was always there and then it was just about when I get in I capitalise and go big, so I’m just glad I did that,” said Bean, who faced 489 balls and hit 30 fours and a six as Yorkshire reached 414-6 on day three in reply to Nottinghamshire’s first innings 487.

“I think the white-ball block's been good for me to free me up in the second-team, clear my head, get away from things for a little bit; I think that's done me the world of good.

“I’ve felt backed, but obviously there is that thing over your head, will I get another game, and things like that.

PULLING CLEAR: Fin Bean pulls to the leg side on his way to a magnificent double century against Nottinghamshire on day three at Trent Bridge. Picture courtesy of Jack Bird.

"Thankfully ‘Mags’ (coach Anthony McGrath) and Jonny (captain Jonny Bairstow) have backed me one more time here, and hopefully that kicks me on for the rest of the year.”

Bean had 86 at the start of the day, one of periods of sunshine and fast-moving clouds, as Yorkshire resumed on 154-3. A strong westerly whipped at the flags that were flying at half-mast in memory of Dilip Doshi, the former India left-arm spinner, who died on Monday aged 77, a man who took 157 wickets in 44 first-class appearances for Nottinghamshire in the 1970s.

There were around 900 spectators present – not bad considering the unremarkable state of the game, the slow and used pitch and the Kookaburra ball – not to mention the Test match that was captivating attention back home.

Fittingly, it was a Nottinghamshire batsman, Ben Duckett, who top-scored as England won by five wickets and a Yorkshire batsman, Joe Root, who helped them over the line, news warmly received by the banks of the Trent.

Bean plays the ball away during his marathon innings. Picture: Jack Bird.

Bean showed few nerves as he neared his hundred, his first at Division One level. He pulled Liam Patterson-White, the left-arm spinner, for an early boundary and then on-drove Mohammad Abbas to the foot of the Radcliffe Road stand, a confident stroke.

Yorkshire lost their first wicket of the day after 45 minutes, Dan Moriarty, the nightwatchman, following one from Patterson-White that slanted across him, Freddie McCann doing the rest at slip. Moments later, Bean rocked back and cut Farhan Ahmed, the 17-year-old off-spinner, to the third-man boundary in front of the pavilion to reach three figures from 236 balls, a feat warmly applauded by team-mates and spectators.

As he removed his helmet and acknowledged the crowd, Bean received a bear hug – or should that be ‘Bair’ hug? – from Bairstow, who had now joined him in the middle, a nice moment. Between them, they added 101 as Yorkshire set about alleviating any follow-on worries.

After Bean reached his 150 from 348 balls, Bairstow was trapped LBW by LPW (Liam Patterson-White), the skipper playing his part with a fine 41. Yorkshire collected the last of two batting points just before tea – and that Bean was playing the ball and not for the double hundred milestone was evident when, on 185, he launched Patterson-White for a straight six into the Radcliffe Road end (risk, what risk?)

Eyes on the ball: Yorkshire captain Jonny Bairstow. Picture: Jack Bird.

Shortly afterwards, Bean turned Farhan into the leg-side for the single that brought up his 200 from 450 balls; cue more loud applause. His other great ally of the day was Matty Revis, with whom he shared 130 for the sixth wicket in 45 overs. Revis played the situation expertly and cover-drove stylishly; he walked off unbeaten on 54 from 149 balls.