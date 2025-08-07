Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inzamam played six games for the club in 2007 on an overseas deal towards the end of the season.

Now Imam - not for the first time in a career that has taken him all the way into the Pakistan team - is proudly following in Inzaman's footsteps.

The 29 year-old batsman, who joined the club at the end of last month, has made a solid start to his Yorkshire career, scoring his maiden fifty in Tuesday’s One-Day Cup win over Warwickshire at Scarborough.

Imam-ul-Haq in action against Warwickshire at Scarborough on Tuesday. The Pakistani led Yorkshire's successful pursuit of 138 with an innings of 55. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“To be honest, I didn't know about it,” said Iman when asked by The Yorkshire Post whether he’d been aware of the family connection with Yorkshire.

“When Yorkshire signed me, I didn't know.

“But, after they signed me, he actually told me himself. When I had to leave for the UK, I told him that I was going to play for Yorkshire, and he told me then.”

Inzaman, who was nearing the end of his career at the time, had little opportunity to make an impression.

Inzamam-ul-Haq pictured during his spell with Yorkshire in 2007. Picture: Vaughn Ridley/SWPix.com

His six matches brought him 158 runs at an average of 22.57, although he did make 53 and 51 in his last two innings.

“He asked me, ‘Who is the coach now?’,” added Imam.

“I said, ‘Andrew McGrath’. He remembered playing with him back in 2007. He (Inzamam) only played a few County Championship games, and some List A matches, and was at the end of his career, approaching retirement.”

Inzamam, now 55, played his final first-class game less than a month after his Yorkshire spell ended, which was also his final Test match, against South Africa in Lahore.

Inzamam in action for Yorkshire against Hampshire at Headingley in 2007. Picture: Dave Williams (CricketPhotos.co.uk)

He was one of the greatest batsmen in Pakistan’s history, scoring 8,830 runs in 120 Tests at an average of 49.60, along with 11,739 runs in 378 one-day internationals at an average of 39.52.

Imam, who bats left-handed and wears glasses at the crease, is building an excellent record of his own.

Twenty-four Tests have brought him 1,568 runs at an average of 37.33, while he has been particularly prolific in one-day internationals, striking 3,152 runs from 75 appearances at an average of 47.04.

“Obviously, it’s like a big pressure when you have such a big name in your family,” he said of his uncle.

“He is a legend of the game and has so many records, but I'm lucky enough that I've been playing for Pakistan now for over seven years myself.

“It’s been a rollercoaster ride at times but, so far, so good. When I think to myself that I’ve played 100 games (for Pakistan), I can hardly believe it.”

Imam said that he had been warmly welcomed by everyone at Yorkshire.

The club has some well-established links with Pakistan cricket, with the likes of Inzamam, Younus Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel and Shan Masood having represented the club over the years.

“Shan Masood played for two years,” said Imam. “Abdullah Shafique just played in the Vitality Blast. Then there was Saud Shakeel, and so on. So I guess we (Pakistan) have a good relationship with Yorkshire.”

Imam would like a longer relationship with Yorkshire than his uncle.

Asked whether he would like to return beyond this season, with the club keen to develop lasting links with its overseas players, he said: “Yes, I would love to.

“I would definitely come here again and be willing to play with the Yorkshire team.

“To be honest, it’s been great so far, and everyone has welcomed me with a very big heart.

“I’m enjoying every moment of it, and there’s so much talent at the club.”

Imam, who stepped in at short notice after Yorkshire’s first choice overseas signing, the India batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad, pulled out at the 11th hour due to undisclosed personal reasons, is a classy strokeplayer, easy on the eye.

The early signs are that his two-month stay could be productive as the club battles to avoid relegation from the County Championship top-flight and to win its first one-day trophy since 2002 in the One-Day Cup.

“I want to do something for the Yorkshire team in a winning cause,” said Imam. “That will help me as well as a player to grow.

“In any stage of your career, I always believe that you can learn many different things and many different approaches.

“We have a very young team (in the One-Day Cup). The average age is like 23/24. I love their body language in the field, the way they run, the way they go about things, and they have a very good mindset.

“I’m learning and enjoying myself at the same time.”