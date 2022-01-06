Five-wicket Stuart Broad determined to still keep turning up for England

Irreplaceable: England's Stuart Broad, right, is congratulated by James Anderson during day two of the fourth Ashes test at Sydney. Picture: Jason O'Brien/PA Wire.

Broad has been more discussed than seen prior to the fourth Test, a shock omission in the series opener at the The Gabba and overlooked again for the decisive defeat in the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne.

All around Australia – from the home dressing room to the TV studios – his absence has been puzzled over and he forced the issue back up the agenda as he led the England attack at the SCG.

Although the hosts were in control after declaring on 416-8, Broad was never far away from the action as he dragged his side into the battle with figures of 5-101.

Fine return: Australia's Usman Khawaja celebrates his century during day two of the fourth Ashes test. Picture: Jason O'Brien/PA Wire.

How and when England will manage the succession from the Broad and James Anderson era has been discussed for years, but for the 35-year-old this was confirmation that he does intend to vacate the stage.

“I can’t say I wasn’t disappointed to miss out in Brisbane and Melbourne... but when you miss out in Test matches, when you don’t play a huge amount, that actually makes you realise how special it is,” he said. “When I was 26, 27, 28 I sort of expected to play every game and I haven’t done that this last year. When you miss a few, you realise how awesome it is to play again.

“I’ve still got a burning desire to play the sport. I must admit, a few years ago I was umming and aahing and I spent a lot of time talking to my dad (former England opener Chris Broad) about it. He had a great belief that you should play the sport you love for as long as you can. While the fire burns you should play because nothing replicates it in life.

“I think 2021 was my worst year for sure, with the intermittent cricket – I had a play one, miss one type experience – but bowling today made me relight that fire again.

“It’s a great stadium, good atmosphere and I’m bowling at the world’s best... this is what it’s about.”

However, it was an Australian with a point to prove who claimed the spotlight on day two of the fourth Test.

Usman Khawaja has waited almost two-and-a-half years to earn a recall in the Baggy Green, and only got it thanks to Travis Head’s Covid-19 diagnosis, but he marked his SCG homecoming with a super 137 as the hosts took control.

Without Broad’s ability to create chances – he had a handful of close calls aside from his regular successes – England would have been staring at even grimmer picture. Broad has taken 125 Test wickets against Australia, and five or more on eight occasions, and history may well judge that he was wrongly sidelined when the urn was on the line.

Tasked with facing 20 minutes before stumps Zak Crawley thought he had bagged a duck, but a rare stroke of fortune intervened as replays showed Mitchell Starc had overstepped for a no-ball. He and Haseeb Hameed were due to resume on 13 without loss on the third morning, with a hard shift ahead.