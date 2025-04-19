Alex Lees celebrates his century against his former club. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.

Unfortunately for Yorkshire, his name was Alex Lees, and he plays for Durham now rather than his native county.

It was towards the end of the 2018 season that Lees, the Halifax-born left-hander, left for the north-east on loan initially before a permanent move.

He scored more runs for Durham on Saturday - 148 not out, as the hosts reached 264-1 at stumps on day two in reply to Yorkshire’s 307 - than he managed in his last 12 innings for Yorkshire, 10 of which were single-figure scores.

Now captain of Durham, and good enough to have played 10 Tests for England in 2022, Lees, who turned 32 last Monday, celebrated his 30th century in first-class cricket, and his second against Yorkshire, whom he took for 106 in the corresponding game in the Bob Willis Trophy in 2020.

It was a performance full of muscular drives and meaty cuts and pulls, his runs arriving from 194 balls and including 25 fours.

Lees was well-supported by fellow left-hander Emilio Gay, who scored his first century for Durham following his move from Northamptonshire.

Gay made 105 not out from 168 deliveries with 13 fours, the pair sharing an unbroken 242 - a Durham second-wicket record against Yorkshire, surpassing the 204 between Michael Di Venuto and Will Smith at this ground in 2009.

Yorkshire’s first innings had been mopped up five overs into the morning session as Durham claimed the last two wickets at a cost of 12 runs.

Ben Sears was bowled through the gate by Ben Raine, the most successful bowler with 4-64, and Dom Bess caught pulling on the square-leg boundary off Matthew Potts for a fine 66, made from 99 balls with 11 fours and a six.

Having lost two wickets in the last over of the first day, it meant that Yorkshire fell from 295-6 to 307 all-out. It still felt like a competitive total, despite three players getting out in the 60s and no one managing a sizeable innings, but was put into context by Durham’s response.

There was an early and deserved success for George Hill when Ben McKinney, the 20-year-old left-hander tipped for Test selection before much longer, edged to second slip, where Adam Lyth did the rest.

Although the new ball challenged Lees and Gay, who occasionally rode their luck, they played the situation well and had steered Durham to 91-1 at lunch.

Just prior, Lees had reached his fifty from 67 balls, and his hundred arrived from just another 49, with 18 fours therein.

Gay faced all of 106 balls for his half-century but was the ideal foil for his captain, who took Matty Revis for four boundaries in an over and dished out some punishment to Sears, the new overseas pace bowler.

