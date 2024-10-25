FAMILIAR FACE: Darren Lehmann has been appointed on a two-year deal as the new head coach of Northamptonshire. Picture; PA

FORMER Yorkshire star Darren Lehmann has agreed to take charge of Northamptonshire.

The 54-year-old was also Australia coach and led his country to World Cup success in 2015 and helmed four Ashes series between 2013 and 2018, winning two on home soil but losing both in England. He resigned in the wake of the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa.

He had previously spent several years in county cricket as a prolific overseas player for Yorkshire and returned to Headingley for one season in charge of Northern Superchargers in The Hundred.

In 88 first-class games for the club between 1997 and 2006, Lehmann scored 8,871 runs at an average of 68.76, with 26 hundreds, signing off with a phenomenal 339 against Durham at Headingley, just two runs short of George Hirst’s record.

THAT WAS THEN: Darren Lehmann cuts through the off side for Yorkshire against Durham. Picture: Steve Riding.

In 130 one-day matches for the county, Lehmann hit 5,229 runs at an average of 49.33, with eight hundreds, including a Yorkshire record 191 against Nottinghamshire at Scarborough in 2001.

Earlier this year, in the wake of Darren Gough as the club’s managing director, it was revealed by The Yorkshire Post that Lehmann was “keen to return” to Yorkshire.

But any hope of that happening was ended – at least for now – after the appointment of former Yorkshire all-rounder as the club’s new general manager of cricket in September, with Anthony McGrath’s return to the club as head coach confirmed earlier this month.

Lehmann will start his new role in Northamptonshire in February, having penned an initial two-year deal.

“Northamptonshire has a great history in our game,” he said. “I am looking forward to meeting the players and learning about the club and its past and creating our own history over the coming months and years.

"The selling point for me is a group that wants to get better and follow their and the club’s dreams, create memories and play at the highest level possible. I’m sure we will have success and fun along the way.”