The veteran seamer was investigated by the club for offensive tweets dating back to 2012, the year he left Northamptonshire for Yorkshire, as well as his use of the name ‘Steve’ for his former White Rose team-mate Cheteshwar Pujara.

Brooks’ habit of not using Pujara’s given name against the India batter’s wishes was discussed by Azeem Rafiq during his testimony to the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee.

Concluding their probe into Brooks’ past behaviour, Somerset said: “The club has decided to reprimand Jack, remind him of his responsibilities and require him to participate in extensive training on equality, diversity and inclusivity.”

Jack Brooks: Former Yorkshire player has apologised profusely for historic tweets. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Somerset praised Brooks for his co-operation and contrition on the matter but made it clear his prior conduct fell short of the required standards.

“The club have spoken with Jack at length about the nature and content of his comments. There is no doubt that these comments are unacceptable,” said a statement.

“Somerset CCC condemn the use of language which has any racist connotations. Jack agrees with this sentiment and is embarrassed and devastated that his comments offended people and he has acknowledged that, whilst they were made nearly a decade ago when he was less mature, the content of the posts was wrong and not in accordance with his personal values.”

England bowler Tymal Mills, who was the recipient of an offensive tweet from Brooks, said he had accepted a personal apology and that the pair enjoyed a good relationship.

Probe: Barnsley Woolley Miners CC have pledged to investigate claims made in Parliament by Azeem Rafiq, left, pictured with Brooks and Adam Lyth, right. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“Jack and I have spoken about it and I know how much he regrets having used the language he did,” said Mills.

“I believe it is right that both as a sport and as a society, we must go through a thorough process of reflection and introspection regarding the language we use towards each other and how we treat each other. Jack has apologised to me profusely and sincerely, which I have accepted, and I still consider him to be a good friend. I consider this matter to be closed and do not wish to comment on it any further.”

Somerset went on to reveal that Brooks and his partner had been sent “threatening posts on social media”, which have subsequently been reported to the authorities.

Meanwhile the Yorkshire cricket club where former player Rafiq claims he was forced to drink alcohol as a 15-year-old Muslim has pledged to investigate the incident.

In his appearance in front of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee earlier this week the former Yorkshire player said he was pinned to the floor and red wine poured down his throat.

Barnsley Woolley Miners Cricket Club – formerly Barnsley Cricket Club when Rafiq played for them in 2006 – said initial enquiries had produced no record of the incident but urged the now 30-year-old to approach them.

“The club takes this very seriously,” it said in a statement last night.

“We did initiate a search of our welfare records and contacted our former safeguarding officer and there is no record of any incident being reported at that or any other time.

“We repeat, if Azeem wants to provide those details, we will of course initiate an investigation.

“For the record, the cricket club would not have allowed such behaviour to take place unchallenged if it had been aware.