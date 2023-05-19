All Sections
Former Yorkshire cricketer Michael Vaughan to return as BBC pundit for Ireland Test and Ashes series

Former Yorkshire cricketer Michael Vaughan will return to the BBC as a pundit for their coverage of the 2023 Ashes series and England’s Test match against Ireland.

Published 19th May 2023, 12:54 BST
Vaughan stepped back from punditry in June after he was accused of using racist language towards former colleague Azeem Rafiq during their time together at Yorkshire.

He denied the allegation and a Cricket Discipline Commission panel found a charge that Vaughan had used racist or discriminatory language towards a group of players of Asian ethnicity before a match for Yorkshire in 2009 not proven.

He will be a guest on the ‘Today at the Test’ highlights programme, initially for England’s clash with Ireland on June 1. He will also act as a summariser on the Test Match Special radio show throughout the summer.

Vaughan is returning to the BBC. Image: Alex Davidson/Getty Images
Vaughan is returning to the BBC. Image: Alex Davidson/Getty Images
