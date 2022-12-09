GARY BALLANCE is set to play international cricket again after signing a two-year deal with Zimbabwe Cricket.

Ballance was released by Yorkshire at his own request on Thursday, paving the way for an international return with his native country.

Ballance played 23 Tests and 16 one-day internationals for England between 2013 and 2017, having represented Zimbabwe at U-19 level.

The 33-year-old wanted a fresh start after the racism scandal, in which he admitted using offensive language to his former Yorkshire team-mate Azeem Rafiq.

Homeward bound: Gary Ballance is returning to his native Zimbabwe after leaving Yorkshire due to the racism scandal. Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images.

Ballance, whose deal allows him to play domestic cricket in Zimbabwe too, said: “I’m thrilled to be joining Zimbabwe Cricket and can’t wait to start work with some great coaches and talented players.

“The opportunity to represent Zimbabwe has given me a new-found passion and excitement for the game.

“I have kept in touch with a number of people within Zimbabwe cricket over the years and it has been great to watch their recent progress especially.”

Ballance is related to Dave Houghton, the Zimbabwe head coach, and rumours of a return home had persisted for months.

The left-hander did not play a first-team game for Yorkshire last summer, despite a brief comeback with the second XI, due to ongoing difficulties with his mental health relating to the fallout of the scandal.

Hamilton Masakadza, the Zimbabwe director of cricket, said of Ballance’s return: “We are elated to have Gary, an immensely talented and experienced cricketer, back home where it all started for him.

