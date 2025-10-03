Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Chris, are you as amazed as I that George Hill hasn’t been picked for the Lions tour?

“I wonder if the England selectors actually watch county cricket.

“The idea that a novice like Sonny Baker, who has been cruelly exposed at the highest level, is a better bowler than Hill is madness. Ditto Josh Hull.

Missed out: Yorkshire's George Hill. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“Yours sincerely, Rob Key.”

Although the reader’s name has been changed to project their identity, and without wishing to decry the credentials of Baker and Hull, I find myself in agreement concerning the treatment of Hill, the Yorkshire all-rounder.

While it was great to see Matty Revis, another Yorkshire all-rounder, selected in the 18-man squad that will tour Australia next month, the omission of Hill left a sour taste, rather like the sandwiches in The Yorkshire Post canteen before Covid brought in the era of home working.

In truth, though, I am not remotely amazed that Hill has not been chosen, for it seems entirely in keeping with England’s strategy.

Hill in action in the final game of the season against Durham at Headingley. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

That is to say, to consider excellence in county cricket as by no means the be-all and end-all - more of a guide, if you will, than a guarantee.

By any standards, Hill, 24, deserves to be in the squad on the basis of his statistics after an excellent season for Yorkshire in Division One of the County Championship.

His haul of 51 wickets was behind only that of Tom Taylor (58), the Worcestershire seamer who turns 31 in December; Kyle Abbott (56), Hampshire’s 38-year-old South African pace bowler; and Jack Leach (52), the 34-year-old Somerset left-arm spinner.

Not only did Hill play one match fewer than those three gentlemen but his average (16.72) and strike-rate (a wicket every 40 balls) was streets ahead of any of his rivals.

He also took 20 catches, the second-most by an outfielder in Division One behind the 21 of Nottinghamshire’s Freddie McCann.

And yet Hill finds himself out in the cold while the likes of Mitchell Stanley, the 24-year-old Lancashire quick, who has played two first-class games, is in the squad for this prestigious tour.

And as my correspondent noted, Baker, the 22-year-old Hampshire tearaway, who has played only seven first-class games, has also been included despite a brutal one-day international debut at Headingley last month, when he took 0-76 from seven overs against South Africa and recorded a golden duck.

As has Josh Hull, the 21-year-old Leicestershire left-armer, who played one Test in September last year and still averages almost mid-40s with the ball in first-class cricket.

Furthermore, Hill cannot get a gig despite having played - and done well - for the Lions as recently as June, when he marked his debut for them with five wickets in a draw against India A in Northampton.

His wickets were the none-too-ropey quintet of KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Shardul Thakur, all of whom played in last summer’s Test series.

So, why has Hill been overlooked?

It seems that England are obsessed with pace and have chosen a Lions squad that they believe can provide possible Ashes reinforcements, with the tour coinciding with the first two Tests in Perth and Brisbane.

It would appear that the destination, therefore, as much as anything, has informed their decision-making - that and this seemingly endless obsession with so-called “points of difference” and “X-factor” players, some of whom might be better off appearing on The X-Factor instead.

Cheap jokes aside, Hill has a few points of difference of his own and it is worth remembering who he opened the bowling with for the Lions in June.

His name is Chris Woakes, a man who operates at a similar speed and who has just retired from international cricket having finished with a better Test average at home than James Anderson and Stuart Broad.

Although Woakes’s returns were not nearly as good overseas, that does not mean that every bowler should be tarred with the same brush just because they do not bowl in the region of 90mph.

It is a lazy assumption, and it comes to something when the leading twenty-something in the First Division’s wicket-taking list has not been included in the Lions trip; if the tour was about development and learning to bowl in Australian conditions, he would surely have been going.

Hill’s qualities speak for themselves. His line and length is metronomic, as evidenced by his statistics this year. He nips the ball and makes the batsmen play, constantly challenging their defence and technique.

He is durable, too, and can bowl long spells. He always wants the ball in his hand.

The so-called X-factor players, though, your Woods and your Archers, are very often injured and paid substantial amounts of money to spend their time rehabilitating merely, it seems, to get fit in readiness for their next injury and spell on the sidelines.

Hill can also bat and although his returns this summer were rather mediocre, given his talent, these things happen to developing young players.

He has four first-class hundreds to his name and a batting average above 30. He finished the season with 88 and six wickets in the win over Durham at Headingley, highlighting again his all-round skills.

So, no, I am not amazed that Hill is not in the Lions squad, just as I am not amazed that his Yorkshire team-mate Ben Coad has never been given an opportunity at international level either.

England have their heads in the sand when it comes to such matters.