Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Surrey advanced to 384-7 in reply to Yorkshire’s first innings 255, a strong position in the south London sunshine.

Whereas Yorkshire failed to build on the foundations of 52-0 and 203-5, Surrey displayed the ruthlessness of champions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yorkshire stuck at it with the ball and never gave up, with George Hill excellent and Jordan Thompson luckless, but were some way behind at the game’s halfway stage.

Yorkshire's George Hill runs in at the Oval. Photo by Ben Hoskins/Getty Images for Surrey CCC.

Surrey had started the day on 46-0, with Rory Burns 27 and Dom Sibley 10.

Burns had added just four when he first out with the score on 56, edging Jack White to Hill at first slip.

Hill turned wicket-taker when he lured Sibley forward and had him lbw for 29, leaving the hosts 86-2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kurtis Patterson, the Australian left-hander on Surrey debut, and Dan Lawrence combined in a third-wicket stand of 112 which swung proceedings in their side’s favour.

Patterson played a number of classy strokes in reaching an 85-ball half-century that contained eight fours, helping the hosts to 145-2 at lunch, and Lawrence showed his skill on the leg-side especially, although he picked up a back injury that hampered his movement and necessitated treatment during the interval.

Yorkshire should have broken through when Patterson, on 60, pulled Jordan Buckingham to long-leg only for James Wharton to spill the catch.

As it was, Patterson followed up by cover-driving Buckingham and pulling him for six before he was finally dismissed for 85, trapped lbw by Hill having faced 140 balls and hit 11 fours to go with the six.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two balls before Patterson’s departure, Ben Coad had trapped Lawrence for 31, Surrey losing two wickets with the score on 198.

But Jason Roy and Ben Foakes shared 67 in the lead up to tea before Roy fell to the fourth ball after the break, Adam Lyth - seemingly brought on to quicken the over-rate, with Yorkshire fielding six seamers and no specialist spinner - having him caught at slip by Hill at the second attempt.

With Jonny Bairstow having copped one on his left hand during the afternoon session, Jonny Tattersall kept wicket in the evening session, Bairstow continuing as fielder and captain.

Foakes, 39 at tea, went on to a 108-ball half-century that included eight fours as Yorkshire sought to keep the lead to manageable proportions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Surrey bat deep and Foakes - fresh from a career-best 174 not out against Warwickshire last week - played sensibly and at his own pace, picking off the loose balls and blocking the good ones.

Yorkshire kept plugging away and Hill claimed his third wicket when Ryan Patel edged to Lyth at second slip, and then his fourth when Foakes was caught behind for 86 from 149 deliveries with 14 fours.