Their fourth County Championship win in five games - an upturn in form at just the right time - lifted them into the second and final promotion position in the live Division Two table.

All eyes now are on events at Lord's, where Middlesex would leapfrog Yorkshire and maintain the one-point advantage they held over them prior to this round should they go on to defeat Gloucestershire on Thursday.

Either way, Yorkshire could have done no more than they did here, a fine all-round performance sealed when George Hill had last man Chris Wright caught by Matty Fisher at mid-off to spark jubilant scenes.

Yorkshire's George Hill bowling on the third day of the County Championship match against Leicestershire at Grace Road. Picture: John Heald.

That was a fitting combination from Yorkshire’s point of view, with Hill taking the final six wickets to finish with 6-59, and Fisher playing his part with 3-61.

The other wicket went to Ben Coad, who had bowled so well in the Leicestershire first innings, and who took four of the wickets (Fisher the other three) in the 15-7 debacle en route to final figures of 5-15.

Throw in a career-best 88 from Fisher with the bat, plus a superlative 126 from stand-in captain Jonny Tattersall in the Yorkshire innings, and this was as convincing as convincing gets.

One week after striking a career-best 169 not out against Middlesex, it was also a reminder of Hill’s all-round quality, his value to the side so palpable at present.

Ajinkya Rahane, the India batsman, walks off studying his bat after under-edging a pull off Ben Coad into his stumps. Picture: John Heald.

“It was very nice to be able to finish that off a day early,” said Hill.

“There were some key contributions throughout - particularly from Tatts, who so often scores runs when we’re in trouble and we need him the most, and from Coady and Fish as well.

“It was my day today - when I had seven overs, 0-40, I thought it might not be - but things happen quite quickly on a wicket like that.

“Confidence in the group is really high at the moment, and different people are contributing to some really good performances.”

Matthew Fisher celebrates the wicket of Leicestershire's Lewis Hill. Picture: John Heald.

After the last 57 overs on day two were lost to rain, the forecast had looked even worse for Wednesday’s prospects, and there were spits and spots in the air as the players went through their usual warm-ups.

A little surprisingly, perhaps, given that forecast, and the condition of the outfield the previous evening, which was squelchy underfoot, the action started on time at 10.30am, Lewis Hill, the Leicestershire captain, getting into his work with a lovely on-driven four off Fisher before Ajinkya Rahane, the stylish India batsman, eased Coad to the cover boundary in effortless style.

Eighteen runs had been added to the overnight total when the home side lost their first wicket of the day, Hill edging Fisher low to Adam Lyth at second slip.

It might have been 70-4 a short time later but Rehan Ahmed seemed to be put down at first slip by Hill off Coad, when the England man had 13 to his name.

Ahmed, apparently full of beans after his inclusion in the England Test squad to tour Pakistan (and why not), chanced his arm with a few aerial shots, as though enjoying nothing more taxing than a leisurely hit with his mates.

There were one or two slices of luck along the way but some lovely shots too, not least when he launched Jordan Thompson for a boundary straight down the ground, the last action before the first rain delay after 50 minutes’ play.

When the action resumed after 45 minutes, only seven balls were possible before further rain forced an early lunch, which Leicestershire took at 90-3.

At 2pm the action cranked up again, Ahmed continuing from where he left off as he off-drove Fisher for four and then launched Coad for a six over wide long-on.

A third delay followed some 30 minutes later, mercifully brief, before Ahmed went to his half-century from 47 balls with seven fours to go with the six.

As bright sunshine then fell upon the ground, Leicestershire lost two wickets in quick succession - Rahane under-edging a pull off Coad into his stumps, ending a stand with Ahmed worth 78, before Hill trapped Louis Kimber leg-before as he embarked on a deadly burst from the Pavilion End.

On the stroke of tea, Hill won another lbw decision against Ben Cox and then claimed the important scalp of Ahmed, who flashed once too often and was smartly taken at second slip by Lyth.

Hill’s fourth wicket came shortly after tea, Tom Scriven trapped palpably in front, followed by his fifth when Scott Currie was bowled by a delivery that appeared to hold its line.