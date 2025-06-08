Georgie Boyce proving a shrewd loan move by Rich Pyrah as Yorkshire women win again

Yorkshire’s women made it two wins from two at the start of their Vitality Blast North Group campaign thanks in the main to a polished display with the ball.

On-loan opener Georgie Boyce continued her bright start to life with the county, top-scoring with 46 off 38 balls as the White Rose scrambled to 127 all out in 19.5 overs.

In reply, the Foxes were bowled out for 101 in 19.4 overs, handing Yorkshire a 26-run success.

The spin trio of Olivia Thomas, Claudie Cooper and Ria Fackrell all struck twice apiece, Cooper’s 2-17 from four overs of off-spin the best of the figures.

Big impact: Yorkshire's Georgie Boyce hits out against Leicestershire on her way to a match-winning contribution.

Boyce is on loan at Headingley for the duration of the Blast and was strong through cover and down the ground in hitting five fours. But Yorkshire were kept in check by a disciplined Foxes’ performance with ball and in the field.

The pace of Laura Crofts, Emma Thatcher and Ellie Phillips all struck twice, as did the leg-spin of D’nica Roff. Wicketkeeper Ellen Watson also claimed two stumpings.

Yorkshire, having been inserted, fell to 2-1 in the opening over when Erin Thomas was trapped lbw by the left-arm swing of Thatcher before Boyce and Amelia Oliver shared a settling 60 in eight overs.

Unfortunately, however, both were part of collapse of five wickets to fall for 31 runs inside six overs as the score became 93-6 in the 15th, giving the hosts plenty of work to do.

Leicestershire’s bright start to their reply got them ahead of the DLS par score. Thankfully, however, when Olivia Thomas’s second ball - full and straight - bowled Sweet for 13, the Foxes were 28-1 in the sixth over. And when off-spinner Fackrell’s first ball was chipped to mid-off by Flora Davies, Yorkshire had some control at 35-2.

Play continued through steady rain as Lucy Weston hoisted Olivia Thomas out to Erin Thomas at deep mid-wicket for 25, quickly followed by Phillips run out, Leicestershire were 89-6 in the 16th.