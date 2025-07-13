Georgie Boyce stars as Yorkshire warm-up for Finals Day with sixth straight win

Yorkshire's Georgie Boyce hits out against the Steelbacks (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

On-loan opener Georgie Boyce posted her maiden fifty for Yorkshire as the county comfortably beat Northamptonshire Steelbacks at Headingley by 53 runs to claim their sixth successive victory in the Vitality Blast.

The White Rose’s women started Sunday’s double header with the county’s men in style, with Boyce underpinning a 167-4 total with seven fours before the bowlers ensured another strong performance in preparation for Finals Day later this month.

Boyce is on loan for the Blast from Tier 1 side The Blaze and was composed in excellent batting conditions.

Ria Fackrell then continued her excellent form in this season’s Blast with 2-19 from four overs of off-spin as the Steelbacks replied with 114-4. She removed top-scorer Gemma Marriott for 41.

Having already qualified for Finals Day, at Northampton on July 26, they now have two more North Group games remaining.

After Maddie Ward elected to bat first, Erin Thomas led the way initially with 28 but fell having skied a catch to mid-on off Mabel Reid’s seam.

Boyce has previously posted two scores in the forties but bettered that here and was the linchpin in the innings.

In reaching her fifty off 45 balls – by which time Yorkshire were 131-1 in the 16th over – Boyce hit seven fours. The best of them was her first, lofted down the ground off Emily Carpenter’s left-arm seam.

Northamptonshire struggled to create any pressure with the ball, and their ground fielding was sloppy. They conceded 23 extras, including 16 wides and four no balls.

Reid had to be taken out of the attack at the start of her second over having bowled a second above waist high full toss.

Italian international leg-spinner Lenny Simms bowled an advancing Rebecca Duckworth for a pleasing 32 with a googly, ending an 85-run stand with Boyce.

And that was the first of two wickets in as many overs for the Steelbacks as Boyce miscued Carpenter to mid-off, where Reid took the catch, leaving Yorkshire 138-3.

Captain Ward and Beth Langston finished with a flurry, taking three boundaries as 14 runs came off Carpenter in the last over. Sims was the pick of the visiting attack with 1-22 from her four overs, while the visitors had to change their wicketkeeper in the 14th over following an injury to Poppy Simms.

In defence, Langston – returning to the Yorkshire side for the first time since late May following a knee injury – and Rachel Slater started tidily with the new ball.

Claudie Cooper’s off-spin then made the breakthrough at the start of the fifth over when she forced Amelia Kemp to slice to point, 25-1.

Reid was then run out – 45-2 in the ninth – as she swept Fackrell to short fine-leg, where Olivia Thomas picked up and threw to the bowler to complete the dismissal.

While wicketkeeper Simms struggled with her fitness in the first innings, so too did opener Marriott in the second. Just beyond the midway point of the chase, play was delayed as she was treated for what looked like exhaustion with the heat.

Ariana Dowse was the third wicket to fall when she pulled Fackrell to wide mid-on with the score on 76 in the 15th over. Erin Thomas took a smart catch at long-off to help Fackrell remove Marriott, leaving the score at 93-4 in the 17th over.