Yashasvi Jaiswal hits out en route to a sparkling hundred. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

The first day of a major Test series is like the early hours of Christmas Day, after Santa has retreated back up the chimney, having left behind his mysterious presents.

What does this package contain, or that box hold? Will it be socks for little Johnny, or the Scalextric set that he’d specifically asked for?

The first day of this Test series, with India scoring 359-3 after being sent into bat, was about as far away from Christmas in terms of the calendar and temperature as is possible to get.

Jaiswal, left, and Shubman Gill put England to the sword during a third-wicket partnership of 129. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

On the eve of the official Longest Day, with the sun reaching its northernmost point in the early hours of Saturday morning, the mercury climbed into the thirties, with sun-cream and sunglasses the order of the day for a sell-out crowd of some 18,000.

Anyone minded to arrive dressed as Santa would have been carted off to Leeds General Infirmary suffering from heat stroke. Not so much “ho ho ho”, indeed, as “boo hoo hoo”.

The first crackles of excitement had been evident on the walk up to the ground as the morning warmed steadily, like a saucepan on the hob.

Fans, many of them draped in the Indian flag, with its proud saffron, white and green colours complementing a sometimes watery blue sky, although one that was often shrouded in cloud, pilgrimaged to a ground that staged its first England-India Test 73 summers ago, when a certain FS Trueman helped reduce the visitors to 0-4 on debut in their second innings.

Joe Root is congratulated on catching India's KL Rahul. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

It must have been pretty hot that day too, Geoffrey Boycott once telling how a spectator at the Kirkstall Lane end bought him and his school friends some ice-cream as Fred ran riot.

The Indian batting nowadays is somewhat more durable, if building again following the retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Whereas the 1952 tourists backed away to square-leg in the face of “Fiery Fred”, with Polly Umrigar famously reduced to a quivering wreck, now there is no backward step nor quarter given. Shrinking violets these fellows are not.

It was two of the relatively new brigade who lit up day one, Shubman Gill scoring 127 and Yashasvi Jaiswal 101. Thus Gill marked his first Test as captain with supreme authority after replacing Rohit; the king is dead, long live the king.

The players of England and India take to the field. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

The day had started on a sombre tone, the players wearing black armbands and observing a minute’s silence for those who lost their lives in the Ahmedabad plane crash. After the hearty singing of the national anthems, followed by the usual rendition of Jerusalem by the Barmy Army, India set about belittling England’s decision to bowl.

Jaiswal, the dashing 23-year-old left-hander, aimed his flashing blade at anything loose, while KL Rahul, the 33-year-old right-hander, leant into some lovely cover drives as the ball sped across a lightning fast outfield as though the grass was polished marble.

Barely a flicker of strife did the openers encounter until India floundered on the stroke of lunch. First, Rahul’s eyes lit up at a wide one from Brydon Carse, the ball smartly taken at first slip by Joe Root; then Sai Sudharsan, the 23-year-old debutant, got a leg-side tickle to a delivery from Ben Stokes, having almost fallen in identical manner to the previous ball.

At that stage, there was a palpable buzz among the home spectators as the players returned for the afternoon session. A quick stroll across to The Howard Stand opposite the pavilion, and a sneaky sit down in its comfy white seats, was enough to reveal two things – first, how sticky and airless was the sultry afternoon, as if gusts of wind had been rationed from above, and, second, what could only be described as a deafening hum, a fusion of earnest chatter and excitement.

The next two hours saw the ball disappear as Jaiswal and Gill quietened those fans, with Indian followers finding their voice. Jaiswal played beautifully through the offside especially, while Gill produced a flurry of boundaries off Chris Woakes that were among the jewels of the day, gorgeous, classily executed strokes that drew purrs of admiration.

The second session yielded 123 runs, no wickets, and Jaiswal’s three-figure milestone, reached from 144 balls and celebrated as if he had just won a free subscription to The Yorkshire Post. That Jaiswal seemed to be suffering from cramp in his right arm only added to the wonder of the matter; imagine what he might have achieved had he been fit.

As it was, Jaiswal fell to the ninth ball after tea, playing around a good one from Stokes. Rishabh Pant then emerged and smashed his second ball from Stokes back over his head for four to the Kirkstall Lane boundary. It was a shot of some authority, and indeed audacity, from the India vice-captain. Bazball meets Bazball with knobs on.

