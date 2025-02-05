“It means security, it means that we’re not on the verge of going bust and going into extinction, it means a lot of things.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Yorkshire chair said that the club could look forward to a bright future after it sold its 51 per cent stake in Northern Superchargers, the Headingley-based franchise, to Sun Group, an Indian conglomerate which owns Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League, which paid £100.5m for the franchise on Wednesday.

Sunrisers are believed to have beat off competition from Rajasthan Royals and an American consortium linked to Royal Challengers Bangalore to acquire Superchargers in a deal that comfortably eclipsed Yorkshire’s expectations.

However, Graves made clear that the huge windfall would not affect the club’s plan to demutualise (changing its status from a members’-owned body to a private limited company), with that potentially going to the vote within six months.

Colin Graves, the Yorkshire chairman. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Graves is keen that money from The Hundred, a concept which he himself helped to create, money which should safeguard Yorkshire’s future for years to come, is “not wasted by someone coming along and spending £20m and we’re back to square one again”, believing that the club would be better protected by outside investment.

All that is for the future, though, as, for now, the Yorkshire chair - almost a year to the day since he was re-elected in personally challenging circumstances - can reflect on a remarkable result which has seen the club effectively go out of the red and into the black in an eye-blink.

“It’s a great result for the club, to be honest,” Graves told The Yorkshire Post.

“It means security, it means that we’re not on the verge of going bust and going into extinction, it means a lot of things.

Fans watch the Superchargers in action at Headingley. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

“This time last year, we were two weeks away from going into administration, so a lot has happened in the space of a year.

“Now everyone can get on with running the club with confidence and we can be financially sustainable going forward.”

Yorkshire’s first priority will be to pay off the debt, some £15m of which is owed to Graves’s family trust, around £7m to those who have helped with private loans, with the other £3m owed to the bank.

The club could then explore projects hitherto off the table, amid suggestions it might possibly look to further improve Headingley and also the ground at nearby Weetwood, where there has been talk of creating an indoor school.

However the capital injection is spent (and Yorkshire are pledging to take a sagacious approach), this marks a seismic new chapter for the famous old club, one which has known enough dark days of late to put into context the significance of this one, even if it does feel somewhat surreal at present.

In addition to receiving 80 per cent of proceeds from their majority stake in Superchargers (around £40m), with the other 20 per cent going to the recreational game, the other first-class counties and MCC, Yorkshire have also banked around £15m from the sale of the 49 per cent stakes in each franchise owned by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

Six of the eight franchises have been sold so far, with Trent Rockets and Southern Brave to follow, generating value nearing £800m.

There will be tax implications, though, to come from Yorkshire’s - and indeed every county’s - slice of the pie.

Sunrisers are the third IPL franchise to invest in the tournament after Lucknow Super Giants acquired 70 per cent of Manchester Originals, and Mumbai Indians 49 per cent of Oval Invincibles.

Yorkshire and all hosts who sell stakes in the teams now enter into an exclusivity period with buyers to dot the ‘i’s and cross the ‘t’s.

In a club statement on Wednesday night, Sanjay Patel, the Yorkshire chief executive, echoed Graves’s comments, hailing “a huge milestone for Yorkshire CCC, the Northern Superchargers and the Sun Group”.

“We are delighted to be entering into an exclusivity period with the Sun Group, and will be continuing our conversations with them in the coming weeks with a view to setting the Northern Superchargers up for long-term and sustained success,” he said.