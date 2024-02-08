'Great for women's cricket' - Dani Hazell hails Yorkshire and Northern Diamonds' new partnership
Yorkshire have announced a partnership with Destination Sport Travel that will support travel and accommodation for Yorkshire’s men’s team and the Northern Diamonds women’s team, including the Diamonds’ pre-season training camp in Mumbai in March.
As part of the deal, Sportsbreaks.com will sponsor a Northern Diamonds’ ‘Player of the Month’ award to be voted for by fans on social media.
Hazell, head coach of the Northern Diamonds, said: “This increased visibility for the Northern Diamonds through the launch of a ‘Player of the Month’ Award is great to see and we hope the fans get behind and vote each month.
“It's such an exciting time for women’s cricket. I can’t wait see what happens in the pre-season tour and over the season.
“It’s brilliant to be part of this new venture with Destination Sport Travel and Sportsbreaks.com and to see the partnership supporting a number of different initiatives is great."
Stephen Vaughan, chief executive of Yorkshire CCC, said: “We are delighted to collaborate with Destination Sport Travel and Sportsbreaks.com as we continue to enhance the support network underpinning our men’s and women’s teams.
“It’s a fantastic partnership. Our men’s and women’s teams will really benefit from the travel and accommodation support including the overseas pre-season camp to India, and I would like to thank the team at Destination Sport Travel and Sportsbreaks.com for coming on board with Yorkshire cricket.”