'Great for women's cricket' - Dani Hazell hails Yorkshire and Northern Diamonds' new partnership

Yorkshire have announced a partnership with Destination Sport Travel that will support travel and accommodation for Yorkshire’s men’s team and the Northern Diamonds women’s team, including the Diamonds’ pre-season training camp in Mumbai in March.

As part of the deal, Sportsbreaks.com will sponsor a Northern Diamonds’ ‘Player of the Month’ award to be voted for by fans on social media.

Hazell, head coach of the Northern Diamonds, said: “This increased visibility for the Northern Diamonds through the launch of a ‘Player of the Month’ Award is great to see and we hope the fans get behind and vote each month.

New deal: Yorkshire CCC’s star batter Finlay Bean, alongside Chloe Simpson, Partnerships Manager, SportsBreak.com, Northern Diamonds and Dutch international cricketing star Sterre Kalis and Andrew Boyle, Head of Business Development UK & Ireland – Sports Destination Travel.

“It's such an exciting time for women’s cricket. I can’t wait see what happens in the pre-season tour and over the season.

“It’s brilliant to be part of this new venture with Destination Sport Travel and Sportsbreaks.com and to see the partnership supporting a number of different initiatives is great."

Stephen Vaughan, chief executive of Yorkshire CCC, said: “We are delighted to collaborate with Destination Sport Travel and Sportsbreaks.com as we continue to enhance the support network underpinning our men’s and women’s teams.

