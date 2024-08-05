HARRY BROOK fired a half-century to maintain Northern Superchargers’ fine start to their campaign in The Hundred – but felt his team’s bowling attack were just as crucial in the 14-run win over ‘derby’ rivals Manchester Originals.

Yorkshire batter Brook scored 58 from 33 balls as Andrew Flintoff’s side posted 167-5 having lost the toss.

The winless Originals were then undone by two run outs as they fell comfortably short in their chase at Headingley, handing the hosts their third win in four.

Superchargers got off to a tough start with the bat as Fazalhaq Farooqi took a wicket with the very first ball of the match.

ON A ROLL: Northern Superchargers' Adil Rashid (left) and Harry Brook celebrate their team's win over Manchester Originals in The Hundred at Headingley Picture: Richard Sellers/PA

Graham Clark and captain Brook rebuilt the innings with a well-constructed 50 partnership. Brook went onto notch an explosive half-century before being caught by a spectacular one-handed diving effort from Scott Currie.

The Originals came back strongly at the end to restrict Superchargers to 167.

Captain Phil Salt and Matty Hurst got Originals’ innings off to a promising start with 90 for the opening partnership.

But both were run out – Salt for 40 from 27 balls and the impressive Hurst top-scored with 78 from 45.

OVER THE TOP: Northern Superchargers' Harry Brook scoops a four during The Hundred men's match against Manchester Originals at Headingley. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA

Originals capitulated from 90 without loss to 128-4 thanks in part to spinner Mitchell Santner, who took 2-23.

When Hurst departed, Originals required 29 from 13 but they were unable to get over the line as no other batter made double figures, leaving them rooted to the bottom of the table.

“I felt like they were the favourites coming out of the powerplay but we bowled unbelievably well at the death to get the win,” said Brook.

“The outfield is so quick here that I didn’t feel like I needed to hit many balls in the air, so I was just trying to pierce the gaps and it worked.