Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking publicly for the first time about his new role at Headingley on Wednesday, Brook seemed noticeably energised after his recent decision to step away from the game to prioritise playing for England over franchise commitments.

That led to his withdrawal from the Indian Premier League (IPL) and a lucrative contract with Delhi Capitals, which left him at risk of a two-year ban under tournament rules.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brook said he had yet to receive official word of a ban but acknowledged: “If I do get banned, fair play. They’re the rules they’ve put in place. I’m completely committed to playing cricket for England. If that means franchise takes a step back for a little while, so be it.”

Main man: Yorkshire's Harry Brook. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

It was the sort of talk that every English cricket fan wanted to hear, and as for every Yorkshire cricket fan, Brook had this news.

Asked how much cricket he is likely to play before the Test against Zimbabwe on May 22, he said: “I’m not 100 per cent sure yet, but hopefully I’ll play a game or two for Yorkshire, hopefully around the start of May.

However, the maestro quipped – as he surveyed a Headingley ground under a blanket of suffocating cloud and a degree or two down temperature-wise on recent days – “it’s cold out there”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was no mistaking Brook’s enthusiasm for getting back to work, having last played on March 1, when England exited the Champions Trophy. The schedule is relentless, though, and he has taken time to recharge his batteries.

“I’ve enjoyed it,” he said. “I’ve enjoyed being at home. The weather’s been nice as well, so it’s not like I’ve just been cooped up at home. I’ve been able to spend time with family and friends.

“I feel like I’m absolutely itching to have a bat again. I’ve just had my second bat today, and I’m ready to go again.”

The award of the England captaincy continues a steep rise for Brook, who will take charge for the first time in his new role for three one-day internationals and three T20s against the West Indies between May 29 and June 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said he had no reservations about taking on the job, despite being a key player across the formats, insisting that “if the schedule is a bit hectic and I require a week off, or a certain player requires a week off who’s playing all three formats, then I don’t see why they (we) can’t have a little break”.

Brook crystallised his captaincy mantra thus – “I want us to be aggressive and be 100 per cent committed to what we’re trying to achieve”, with batsmen who “look to put a lot of pressure on the best bowlers in the world”, and bowlers “able to get every batter out in the world, who have a plan to each batter and have the skills to bowl to any plan at any stage in the game”.

He insisted: “I’m going to be myself as much as I possibly can be, and be relaxed, be calm, and try and have a lot of fun and enjoy it.

“If you’re playing cricket for England, you’re living the dream. As a 10-year-old looking at yourself now, you’d be absolutely buzzing and over-the-moon, so I think you’ve got to try and create that environment a little bit in the changing room as well and just remember that you’re doing a job that a hell of a lot of people would want to be doing, so having fun and playing with a smile on your face is the main thing, I think.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brook said “anyone can get selected” and consequently that the door is not shut on Jonny Bairstow, his county team-mate.