YORKSHIRE’S Harry Brook smashed a century in only his second Test match as England ran riot against Pakistan in Rawalpindi.

The 23-year-old from Keighley just missed out on scoring the fastest-ever Test century for England, as the tourists set a new record of runs scored on the first day of a Test match, eventually closing on 506-4.

Brook finished the day unbeaten on 101, his century coming from just 80 balls. At one point he looked like he would score the fastest Test century ever by an England batsman, but Gilbert Jessop’s record of a hundred from 76 balls against Australia in 1902 still stands.

Brook is now third on the list, with Yorkshire team-mate Jonny Bairstow having just missed out on setting a new record himself in New Zealand earlier this year when he reached his century from just 77 balls.

TOP MARKS: Yorkshire's Harry Brook celebrates his half century in the first Test match between Pakistan and England in Rawalpindi Picture: AP Photo/Anjum Naveed

Brook was the fourth centurion on a remarkable day of Test match cricket, openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett and No 3 Ollie Pope also raising their bats aloft in the first Test played in Pakistan by England since 2005.

Earlier, Crawley and Duckett both raced to rapid centuries to set a strong opening platform for England. The opening duo powered England to 174-0 in the first session, but both fell in successive overs shortly after bringing up their milestones.

Crawley was handed a reprieve just two balls before his century when he successfully overturned the on-field umpire’s decision, going on to bring up 100 from 86 balls.

It was the fastest ever Test hundred by an England opener.

TOP MAN: Yorkshire's Harry Brook guides the ball through point for England against Pakistan in Rawalpindi. Picture: AP/Anjum Naveed

It was also the batter’s first Test century since early March and the first by an Englishman in Pakistan since Ian Bell in the third Test in Faisalabad during their last tour of the country back in 2005.

Duckett then brought up his maiden Test ton from 108 balls, including 14 fours.

The pair fell in quick succession, with Duckett falling lbw to Zahid Mahmood for 107, with Pakistan successfully overturning the on-field decision, and Crawley bowled by Haris Rauf the following over for 122.

It was the first sign of anything promising from the hosts’ bowling attack, with Rauf bowling Crawley through the gate in an early sign of the ball reversing to send him back to the dressing room after 111 deliveries.

The runs came less freely than in the morning session with two new batters at the crease and Pakistan turning to spin rather than seam for the partnership of Pope and Yorkshire’s Joe Root.

The former England captain had looked comfortable and drove well before he was trapped lbw for 23 by Mahmood, leaving England 286 for three.

The wicket of the former England captain briefly threatened to halt the visitors’ momentum, but Yorkshireman Brook and Pope remained comfortable at the crease.

