Harry Brook: Why Yorkshire star is England’s undisputed captaincy pick in T20I, ODIs

With England white-ball captain Jos Buttler stepping down from the leadership post after a dismal campaign in the ICC Champions Trophy, Yorkshire’s Harry Brook was next in line to take over the captaincy reins in the limited-overs format.

Brook’s captaincy appointment came earlier than expected on Monday as England's managing director, Rob Key, recently drafted Test captain Ben Stokes in the fray to succeed Buttler.

While Stokes is focusing on leading England for the Ashes, Brook has been handed the captaincy roles in T20I and One Day International (ODI) formats.

Crowning Brook as Buttler’s successor, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has made the right call by not overburdening Stokes according to former England skipper Michael Atherton.

In Brook’s first assignment, England will play the West Indies in late May for three ODIs followed by three T20Is. Ever since he was a kid playing cricket at Burley in Wharfedale, Brook dreamed of representing Yorkshire and England.

Tracing Brook's leadership journey following his appointment, the 26-year-old headlined the England Under-19 team in a five-match youth ODI series against India in August 2017. The Yorkshire batter led the England squad at the 2018 ICC U19 World Cup.

Brook smashed an unbeaten 102* against Bangladesh, becoming only the second English captain after Alastair Cook to score a century in the tournament. The power-hitter also finished the competition as England's leading run-scorer with 239 runs.

The Yorkshireman made his international debut in January 2022 (against the West Indies) and he has since become a regular across formats. Currently ranked No.2 in the ICC Test batting rankings, Brook dethroned Joe Root to top the standings for the first time in his career last year.

Achieving a strike rate of over 140 in T20Is, Brook has translated his power-hitting to traditional ODI (100.34 in 26 games) and Test (88.37 in 24 matches) formats. Already an integral part of the leadership group, Brook remained Buttler’s deputy in ODIs and T20Is for the past year to make a seamless captaincy transition. Bolstering his leadership credentials, the youngster has also captained Northern Superchargers (5 wins in 6 matches) under Andrew Flintoff’s watch at The Hundred.

Brook also opted to withdraw from the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the second year running to focus on international cricket. Brook is not eligible to feature in the IPL or be part of its auction until the 2027 season. He was signed by Delhi Capitals (DC) for a fee of around £590,000 at the IPL mega-auction in November. Risking a two-year IPL ban, the Yorkshire star showcased his dedication by prioritising his national duties.

Under Brook’s leadership, England will aim for a record third title at the T20 World Cup in India. Standing at a crossroads, England would like to reclaim the strong contender tag for the ICC World T20 next year, followed by an ODI World Cup in 2027.

The Bazball reset under McCullum is still seeking a white-ball leader who can unify the Test-inspired aggression with T20I nous. So, have England chosen wisely? The ECB’s decision feels less like a gamble and more like the inevitable crowning of a prodigy whose time has come.