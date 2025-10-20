Harry Brook's batting fireworks leave even opening partner Phil Salt in awe as England thrash New Zealand
Yorkshire favourite Brook was at his destructive best in Christchurch, thumping five sixes, three of which sailed out of the Hagley Oval, and six fours in his 78 off 35 balls, putting on 129 with Salt, who was no slouch himself.
Salt thrashed 85 off 56 balls to underpin England’s 236-4, but he felt Brook was a level up in the power-hitting stakes and was glad to get his partner on strike once the man from Keighley got going.
Doing so might have diminished his hopes of a fifth T20 hundred – equalling the world record held jointly by India’s Rohit Sharma and Australia’s Glenn Maxwell – but Salt had no regrets.
“The difference between me going on and getting that score and not was getting Brooky on strike and 100 times over, I’d like to be at the other end watching that again,” said Salt. “That was brilliant.
“That’s part of being a team. You have to take ego out of it. As soon as you start making it about yourself, that’s when you’re going to be in trouble and when you’re going to put the team in trouble.
“Everything is the team first and team oriented. That suits me down to the ground. When Brooky or someone comes out and plays like that, my job is very easy – pick up the odd boundary and get them on strike.
“He’s got an all-round game that means there’s not many fields you can set to him, especially not when he plays like that.
“It was good for me to be at the other end of getting him on strike for that five to six overs in the middle and just watch him.”
England compiled the biggest ever T20 total at the Hagley Oval and their fifth highest of all-time.
New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner, whose side will look to square the three-match series at Auckland on Thursday, said: “When guys are going like (Brook and Salt) you need to take chances while you can.”