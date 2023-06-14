HEADINGLEY will host its third Ashes Test in four home series between England and Australia after the next cycle of international fixtures was announced.

As it prepares to stage the third Test of this year’s Ashes starting on July 6, when a repeat of the Ben Stokes-inspired ‘Miracle of Headingley 2019’ would do very nicely indeed for Yorkshire and for all England supporters, Headingley can now look forward to a Test in the 2031 rubber.

Neither Headingley nor Old Trafford will stage a fixture in the 2027 Ashes, when Southampton’s Ageas Bowl, Trent Bridge and Edgbaston will host the games outside London. Prior to 2019, Yorkshire had staged only one Ashes Test since 2001 – one in four home series – when it held a fixture in 2009.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the seven-year cycle of men’s and women’s games from and including 2025-2031, Headingley will also host a prestigious India Test in 2025.

Stephen Vaughan, the Yorkshire chief executive. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Stephen Vaughan, the Yorkshire chief executive, said: “It is a really positive step for us to be able to plan long-term for both men’s and women’s international matches here at Headingley.

“In the seven-year cycle we’ve secured five men’s Tests, including India and Australia, and eight ODIs (including an IT20), that also include both India and Australia. Headingley will also be the venue for the only women’s Ashes Test to be played in 2027.”

Other Test opponents are not yet confirmed but Vaughan added: “There are some mouth-watering fixtures to look forward to.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said that Yorkshire will be “looking to fill Headingley” for their women's Ashes Test, a first for the venue, adding: “Women’s matches have seen strong growth in attendances in recent times, and I know the Yorkshire public will be keen to produce the unique welcome that our international sides get here at Headingley.

“The length of the deal gives us certainty around dates for matches, allowing us to plan other events in good time and to invest into the stadium and facilities, knowing that it can be done sustainably as we’ll know our income streams well in advance.”

In addition to the India Test in 2025 and the Ashes Test in 2031, Headingley will stage an ODI in 2025, a Test and ODI in 2026, one ODI in 2027, two ODIs in 2028 (India and Australia), a Test and IT20 in 2029, a Test and ODI in 2030 and an ODI in 2031.

Along with the women’s Ashes Test in 2027, the venue will also host an international women’s white-ball fixture in 2028, 2030 and 2031. Major match allocations have been announced for a seven-year period this time, as opposed to the previous five-year period, to give venues what the England and Wales Cricket Board described as “greater certainty and to encourage sustainable investment in facilities”. There will be “a mid-term review” in 2027/2028 to ensure it is “working appropriately”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad