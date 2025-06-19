Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ten Test matches, starting in the colosseum of Headingley cricket ground on Friday, that will shape the Ben Stokes/Brendon McCullum revolution.

Five against India, then five against Australia. The sport’s finest gladiators, fighting to the finish.

At his captain’s press conference on Thursday, Stokes savoured the prospect but played down suggestions that his and head coach McCullum’s reign would be judged on this period.

Ben Stokes, the England captain, pictured against the blue seats of the West Stand at Headingley cricket ground on the eve of a defining period for the Bazball project. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“There's always a different buzz coming up against India and Australia, purely because of how big the series are,” he said. “It's five games against India, five against Australia. We know what these series mean compared to other series. We do understand that.

“But I can only control what I can control, and that's what I give to being England captain. The results, obviously, I want to go our way. It doesn't always go the way that you want it to.

“Defining a career as England captain isn't something that I sit here and honestly really think about. Because, if that's what I'm really bothered about, then in my opinion it's just completely and utterly selfish, and that ain’t me.”

Yorkshire's Harry Brook gears up for the first Test. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Few would argue with that, nor that Stokes wants his side to be known as winners - not just as entertainers.

Bazball has put plenty of bums on seats but accusations of over-zealousness and reckless attacking play have not been without foundation, nor that some of the rhetoric emanating from players’ lips has occasionally been ill-advised.

“We still want to be known as a team who play an exciting style of cricket,” said Stokes. “Not that we never wanted to win every game that we played, but it's changing what we say, changing how we say it.

“So, we want to be playing an exciting game of cricket because we know that's what brings the best out of individuals, brings the best out of us as a team. But it's about winning.”

Although the bigger picture looms large, with the Ashes to come and Bazball’s place in history uncertain, Stokes made only fleeting reference to Australia. His attention was on the series at hand.

“First and foremost, it’s the five games against India that we’re focusing on,” he said. “We know it’s going to be tough, always is against India. It’s a huge series, and we obviously want to win it. So, anything further than that, we’ll just let that be the outside discussion.”

The Headingley pitch looked green-tinged on Thursday. Hot weather is forecast for the first two days, and Stokes praised a ground where he etched his name into Ashes folklore in 2019.

“Headingley is generally the best overall cricket wicket that we tend to play on,” he said. “We've had some fantastic games here over the last couple of years.

“If batters get in, they are very hard to stop because of how true the wicket can be, how fast the outfield is, but you always feel like there's something in the wicket there for you as a bowler.

“I know there's scheduled 30-degree heat, but it is the north, so we could turn up and it’s six degrees, blowing a gale and raining. We’ll just have to wait and see what the lovely northern weather has to offer us this week.”

One man naturally keen to put on a show will be Yorkshire’s Harry Brook. This will be his second Test on his home ground - Brook struck a match-winning 75 in the Leeds Ashes Test two years ago - and comes after his recent appointment as white-ball captain.

Asked whether Brook will feel “pumped up” by his new leadership position, Stokes quipped: “It’s very hard to get Harry Brook looking like he's pumped up about much. He's a very chilled, calm, collected character.

“But I think the responsibility of having that one-day captaincy role now for him is great, and the more people that I feel I have to speak to when we're out in the heat of the moment, or whether we're off the field, anything like that, the better.

“I feel I'm always pretty good at asking people's opinion and not focusing too much on what I think, and sometimes you do miss certain things if you get too involved within your own thought processes and thoughts towards things.

“I've always, to be honest, used ‘Brooky’ anyway, but I think having that extra leadership role now with being one-day captain is going to be very helpful for me as well as all the other leaders I've got in the dressing room too.”

It will be a much-changed India that takes to the field at Headingley, following the retirements of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin. Not that Stokes is anticipating a lesser challenge.

“There's been a lot said about no Rohit, no Virat and no Ashwin. That doesn't mean that we think it's going to be any easier than what it ever is against India. The pool of talent that Indian cricket has is just ginormous.

“Although Virat, Rohit and Ashwin have done amazing things for their country on the field, that doesn't mean that whoever comes in to replace those individuals are going to be any less hard to bowl at, or bat against, just because of how big the pool of talent is in India.