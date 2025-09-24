Farewell, Dickie: Headingley pays tribute. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

THE skies were blue and the sun was shining as Headingley paid tribute to Dickie Bird this morning.

There was a minute’s applause for the former umpire as the players, coaches and officials stood in front of the pavilion before the start of Yorkshire’s final match of the season against Durham in the County Championship.

A short video tribute was played on the giant replay screen, while Dickie’s seat - just outside the Hawke Suite on the third floor of the pavilion - was draped in an umpire’s coat, a flat cap and a Yorkshire rose.

Sir Geoffrey Boycott, a former team-mate of Bird’s at Barnsley CC many moons ago, was in attendance, as was Colin Graves, the Yorkshire chair, and Jane Powell, the club president.

A touching gesture. Dickie's old seat at Headingley today. Picture: Chris Waters.

Also joining the applause was Ben Stokes, the England Test captain and Durham all-rounder, who is here stepping up his training as he recovers from injury ahead of the Ashes.

Stokes applauded from the players’ balcony - one that is named after Dickie, who passed away at the age of 92.

In the tribute that he would perhaps most have wished for, Yorkshire made an excellent start to the game despite losing the toss on a bare-looking pitch.

They took two wickets inside the first five overs, with Matt Milnes removing Alex Lees, the former Yorkshire batsman, and Jack White dismissing Emilio Gay, both with the help of catches at third slip by Fin Bean.

Yorkshire are unchanged after their draw at Sussex last week, with Milnes and Jordan Thompson making their last appearances for the club before their winter moves to Kent and Warwickshire respectively, and they need a maximum of 10 points from the match to guarantee that they will be playing First Division cricket next year.

Durham realistically need to win to avoid relegation and also better Hampshire’s result at home to Surrey.

Meanwhile, a move to reduce the number of Championship games from next season has now been rejected.