Just over a third into the County Championship season, Adam Lyth and George Hill can be pleased with their work.

Their efforts are certainly appreciated by Jonny Bairstow and Anthony McGrath, the Yorkshire captain and head coach respectively.

As their side prepared to face Surrey at the Oval on Friday, both paid tribute to the leading lights thus far.

Main men: Adam Lyth, left, and George Hill have been outstanding for Yorkshire this season. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

First, to Lyth, who has scored 611 runs at an average of 61.10 - the most in Division One, with only Marcus Harris (749) of Second Division Lancashire having scored more.

“He's always been good, hasn't he?” said Bairstow of the Whitby-born left-hander.

“You look back to his 2013, 2014 seasons, when he got 1,700, 1,600 runs, 1,500 runs, or whatever.

“There's no reason why he can't go and get 1,200, 1,300 this year with the way that he's playing.

Jonny Bairstow and Anthony McGrath, seen here during their playing days, have been delighted with the performances of Adam Lyth and George Hill, who are riding high in the statistical charts this summer. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

“It's great for him. He's integral to the group.”

Like the proverbial fine wine, Lyth seems to get better with age.

The 37-year-old hit 185 in the second innings of the draw against Essex at Chelmsford last week, a magnificent exhibition of skill and concentration.

It was his 39th first-class hundred - 10 of which have come since the start of the 2023 season.

Since then, Lyth has scored 2,845 first-class runs at an average of 54.71.

“Those stats are ridiculously impressive,” added Bairstow.

“He plays a huge role within the dressing room as well.

“The opening partnership with him and Beany (Fin Bean), and the periods of time that they’re batting, is huge.

“That will only start to develop into more scores for Beany, who’s doing everything right.”

McGrath, for so long a team-mate of Lyth in the early stages of his career, has been equally impressed with his recent output.

Lyth goes into this week’s fixture on the back of scores this season of 13, 106, 67, 35, 28, 53, 26, 40, 58 and then the 185 against Essex, which means that he now has a hundred against 15 of Yorkshire’s 17 county opponents, with only Derbyshire and Worcestershire still to be ticked off.

“Absolutely fabulous, really,” said McGrath.

“Obviously, I've known him as a young player growing up, and watched him from afar for the last nine or so years, and he's still as good as ever.

“His attitude, his appetite to score runs … he's a real leader in the team with his actions and, of course, a fine, fine player.

“He sets the tone up the top and is a great example for the younger players, too.”

One of those younger players is Hill, who has not yet had the runs he would like (187 in nine innings) but whose bowling has really caught the eye in a strong Tykes’ attack.

Hill has taken 22 wickets at an average of 15 exactly, including career-best match figures of 9-82 at Essex, with only veteran Hampshire pace bowler Kyle Abbott (23) having captured more across the two divisions.

“George is bowling really well at the moment,” said Bairstow.

“The control that he’s got is excellent, and when the ball starts swinging he’s got all the avenues with his in-swinger, his out-swinger, and what have you, and if you need him to nip it, he can do that as well.

“Look, it’s exciting for him.

"You couple that with his ability to score runs, and that’s the reason why he’s batting at six.

“He's an impressive young cricketer.

"Hopefully, the trajectory of his improvement keeps going because that’s an exciting thing for everyone at Yorkshire and potentially for further honours as well.”

Hill, 24, was awarded his Yorkshire cap by Bairstow at the end of last season and has an obvious rapport with the club’s new skipper.

Bairstow sees someone who can only get better.

“He's doing really well, isn't he?” he added.

“He’s got all the skill-sets, has George. He catches them, bowls them, and his batting will come.

“There's no question marks over his batting - his talent is just coming out in different ways at the moment - and that’s part and parcel of the season, because his contribution with the ball is just outstanding.”

McGrath has been impressed with Hill’s consistency.

Not only has the all-rounder found penetration with the ball (he is striking at a rate of a wicket just under every six overs) but his economy rate of 2.5 is a tribute to his accuracy.

“He's bowled superbly,” said McGrath. “He’s relentless with his lines, and he shifts the ball as well through the air and off the seam, so he’s a constant threat.

“He's a bit frustrated with his batting at the moment, but if he puts that part together as well, he's one hell of a cricketer.