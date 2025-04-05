Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hill, the 24-year-old all-rounder, took 3-36 from 18.2 overs and White, the 33-year-old pace bowler signed from Northamptonshire during the close season, finished with 3-51 from 19 overs as the hosts responded to 121.

Later, Adam Lyth hit 57 not out and Jonny Bairstow 56 (the pair sharing 105 for the fourth wicket) as Yorkshire reached the close at 189-6, a lead of 61.

On another sunny day, Hampshire resumed on 164-5, 43 in front, with Toby Albert on 16 and Liam Dawson one. Albert was run out by Will Luxton when Dawson clipped Dom Bess into the leg-side, then Dawson went lbw sweeping at Bess.

George Hill was in fine bowling form at the Utilita Bowl. Picture: John Heald.

White pinned Brett Hampton, Ben Coad trapped Kyle Abbott, and the innings ended when Hill won a shout against Sonny Baker. Ben Brown frustrated Yorkshire with 49 not out from 63 balls, including two leg-side sixes off Coad.

Yorkshire’s second innings was soon in trouble, Brad Wheal having Fin Bean caught at mid-on and James Wharton lbw with successive balls (4-2).

Dawid Malan added 37 before Wheal had him caught behind, and Bairstow rode his luck when Dawson dropped a difficult return when he had six before Nick Gubbins allowed a pull off Baker to burst through his hands at deep square-leg when Bairstow had 13, the ball hitting him in the head for good measure and going for six.