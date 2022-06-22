How can I watch England v New Zealand at Headingley? Channel, radio coverage, start times and how to get tickets

Captain Ben Stokes confirmed the 39-year-old would miss the third Test at Headingley that gets underway on Thursday.

Surrey seamer Jamie Overton will make his Test debut in Anderson’s stead, with Stokes unsure of the severity of the veteran pace bowler’s injury. Stokes revealed Overton’s inclusion as England’s sole change for the final New Zealand Test, with his twin brother Craig missing out on a cap.

“Unfortunately Jimmy’s not pulled up as well as we would have liked him to, so Jamie Overton’s going to make his debut this week,” Stokes told Sky Sports. "It’s unfortunate for Jimmy, but we’ve got a massive test against India coming up as well."

Ahead of the final Test, here's all you need to know to keep up with the action.

When is it?

The third Test will begin at Headingley on Thursday, June 23 at 11am and is due to end on Monday, June 27. Play is scheduled to start at 11am everyday.

What channel is it on?

Sky Sports Cricket will broadcast all the action. Coverage is due to begin approximately an hour before the start of play on each day.

Is there a stream?

The Test matches can also be streamed by non-Sky Sports customers on NOW TV, with a 24-hour pass for all Sky Sports channels costing £11.99.

Streaming is also available to Sky Sports customers via their TV provider's online service, such as Sky Go.

Is it on the radio?

BBC has won the rights to bring ball-by-ball commentary of the action. Commentary will be broadcast on the airwaves over BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra with coverage starting around 45 minutes before the start of play on each day.

Are there tickets available?

According to the Yorkshire CCC website, tickets remain on sale for the first four days of the final Test. Prices range from £35 to £125 between days one and three while prices will drop as low as £10 on day four.