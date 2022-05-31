How can I watch England v New Zealand? Channel, radio coverage and start times

England kick off their international summer against New Zealand on Thursday, with recently appointed head coach McCullum and captain Ben Stokes at the helm for the first time.

Yorkshire's Harry Brook could make his Test debut after being named in the squad for the series - and Ottis Gibson, the Yorkshire head coach, believes that Brook deserves to play against New Zealand at Lord’s.

Ahead of the Test match, here's all you need to know to keep up with the action.

When is it?

The first Test will begin at Lord's on Thursday, June 2 at 11am and is due to end on Monday, June 6. Play is scheduled to start at 11am everyday.

The second Test will start on June 10 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham and end on June 14 while the final Test will be held at Headingley between June 23 and 27.

What channel is it on?

LORD'S: Will host the first Test between England and New Zealand. Picture: Getty Images.

Sky Sports Cricket will broadcast all the action. Coverage is due to begin approximately an hour before the start of play on each day.

Is there a stream?

The Test matches can also be streamed by non-Sky Sports customers on NOW TV, with a 24-hour pass for all Sky Sports channels costing £11.99.

Streaming is also available to Sky Sports customers via their TV provider's online service, such as Sky Go.

Is it on the radio?