OLLIE POPE has sought out the advice of Joe Root after admitting the demands of being stand-in England captain had crept into his batting against Sri Lanka.

In the first of three outings deputising for the injured Ben Stokes, Pope oversaw England’s five-wicket victory at Emirates Old Trafford last week, an experience only tempered by being twice out for six.

His second-innings dismissal, where he miscued a reverse sweep, drew faint criticism and Pope accepts he struggled to switch off from leading the team and concentrate fully on batting at number three.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pope has therefore turned to Root for wisdom, with the Yorkshireman amassing 14 centuries in 64 Tests when he was captain from 2017-2022, frequently excelling with the bat in an underperforming side.

THE MASTER: England’s Joe Root and Ollie Pope before the team group photo during a nets session at Lord's Picture: Steven Paston/PA

“I really enjoyed the week,” Pope said. “The runs didn’t translate for me but hopefully over the next two weeks, I can put aside my captaining when it’s time to bat and focus on my batting.

“It’s about having the two things separate. That’s something I’ve spoken to Joe Root about. We just spoke about how it’s more taxing in the field but it’s finding a little routine and doing small things.

“It’s just making sure that I keep doing what has brought success over the last couple of years and having that on repeat. It’s just finding a way to compartmentalise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Chatting to Rooty, he’s obviously got a great cricket brain and is England’s best batter, so we just bounced a few ideas off each other.”

HIGH TIMES: England’s Joe Root and Ben Duckett during a nets session at Lord's, London. Picture: Steven Paston/PA

Stokes has been batting in the nets ahead of the second Test at Lord’s, which starts on Thursday, but is still some way off a return from a hamstring tear he suffered earlier this month in The Hundred.

Pope, whose England side this week shows just one change with Olly Stone replacing the injured Mark Wood, believes Stokes will be firing on all cylinders for winter tours to Pakistan and New Zealand.

“He wishes he was out there but it’s a good sign going forward,” Pope added. “He’s still a fair way off playing, he’s not trying to play as a batter and first slip just yet.