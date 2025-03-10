Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brook apologised “unreservedly” to the franchise and its supporters but stressed that playing for England remains his “priority and focus”.

The 26-year-old is one of the frontrunners, along with Test captain Ben Stokes, to replace Jos Buttler as England’s white-ball captain following their group-stage elimination at the Champions Trophy.

Yorkshire batsman Brook wrote on social media: “I have made the very difficult decision to pull out of the upcoming IPL. I apologise unreservedly to the Delhi Capitals and their supporters.

Eye on the ball: Harry Brook playing for England in the Champions Trophy. He has taken the decision to focus on international not IPL duty.

“I love cricket. Ever since I was a young boy I have dreamt of playing for my country and I am extremely thankful to have the opportunity to play the game I love at this level.

“With the guidance of people I trust, I have taken the time to seriously consider this decision.

"It is a really important time for England cricket and I want to fully commit to preparing for the upcoming series.

“In order to do this, I need time to recharge after the busiest period in my career to date. I know not everyone will understand, and I don’t expect them to, but I have to do what I believe is right and playing for my country remains my priority and focus.

Harry Brook playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2023 IPL (Picture: NOAH SEELAM/AFP via Getty Images)

“I remain hugely grateful for the opportunities I have been given and the support I receive.”

England face a home series against India this summer, followed by a hotly anticipated Ashes tour against Australia in the winter.

Brook withdrew from the 2024 IPL following the death of his grandmother and because of this latest decision now faces a two-year ban under regulations put in place ahead of the 2025 auction.

In a note to franchises last September, reported by ESPNcricinfo, the IPL said: “Any [overseas] player who registers for [an] auction and, after getting picked at the auction, makes himself unavailable before the start of the season will get banned from participating in the IPL/IPL auction for two seasons.”