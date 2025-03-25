Oliver Hannon-Dalby, now of Warwickshire, celebrates the wicket of Yorkshire's Harry Brook at Headingley in 2022. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Hannon-Dalby left in 2013 and went on to a successful career with Warwickshire, where he has won all three domestic competitions (County Championship, 50-over and T20).

The 35-year-old, who has taken at least 50 wickets in each of the last three Championship seasons, said that his experience at Yorkshire made him appreciate the fragility of sport.

Speaking to Reports from Arbroath, a new podcast by Brian Halford, one of the game’s finest writers, and produced by Sean Miller from Orion Creative Services, Hannon-Dalby lifted the lid on his emotional departure from his native county.

“Basically, a new coach came to Yorkshire, Jason Gillespie. He was a brilliant cricketer, and he had some really good success as a coach, and he signed people like Liam Plunkett, Ryan Sidebottom, Jack Brooks – all absolutely brilliant cricketers, but it essentially just knocked me down the pecking order and, for whatever reason, Dizzy (Gillespie) didn't really fancy my bowling, which is absolutely fine,” said Hannon-Dalby.

“It sort of came to a head where the club said to me, ‘you are sort of the last bowler off the rank, you can speak to other counties if you want.’ It was in the gym – we used to go up to the gym at David Lloyd in Leeds – where I basically got told.

“I had a little cry, rang up the PCA, rang up my PCA personal development manager, Matthew Wood, who was amazing.

“He met up with me in a service station on the M62. Again, I had a bit more of a cry and then pretty quickly came up with a plan, and the next day I got sent a phone number list by the PCA, just with every first-team coach’s phone number on it, and I just went through the list and just rang them and some said, ‘we’re not interested’, some said ‘ring back in mid-season’, some said ‘ring back in the new year’.

“Luckily, Graeme Welch, at Warwickshire, rang me back straight away… A one-week trial turned into a two-week trial, then two weeks turned into a month, and then they took me on for a year.”

The rest, as they say, is history.

Hannon-Dalby, all six feet eight inches of him, found a new lease of life at Warwickshire, and although it has not been all smooth sailing, with injuries and so on, he is a model example of how to respond to any career setback.

“Because of what happened at Yorkshire, you then realise how volatile it is, and you realise on what thin ice you're standing constantly,” mused Hannon-Dalby of the cricketer’s lot.

“You realise that you’re dangling by a thread all the time, so any new opportunity, or any second chance of being a cricketer, I wanted to grab with both hands really; (it was) a bit of a change of mindset, because I knew what it felt like to get binned off.”

Hannon-Dalby, who took 53 wickets for Yorkshire in 31 appearances in all cricket, was a victim of circumstance as much as anything.

His departure from the club coincided with the most successful period in its recent history (Yorkshire went on to win the Championship in 2014 and 2015), and the bowlers he referred to (Plunkett, Sidebottom, Brooks) formed part of a formidable unit, one into which it was tough for a youngster to break.

However, his experiences have served him well – not only in cricketing terms, but also in his role at the PCA, a vital part of which is helping players cope with rejection and a life outside and after the game.

The Halifax-born Hannon-Dalby had more than 10 years’ experience as a PCA rep, in fact, before taking over as chair earlier this month from James Harris, a tribute to his standing and popularity on the circuit.

“It’s brilliant (being a cricketer),” he added.

“You get to play your childhood sport, and some of the places you go and people you see and friendships you make and hopefully trophies you win, it’s unbelievable, but it is precarious.

“You sign up to a 20-25 year mortgage, and yet you only ever really sign a two-year, one-year contract, and I’ve probably spent my entire career on one or two-year contracts, so that old fable I remember from primary school, the Sword of Damocles, is sort of always dangling above your head constantly, whether it's a change of coach, or change of captain, or just some sort of hierarchy (change) at the club, it can be really quite volatile.

“You can lose form, get injured, all the things that happen to any sports person. It can be very volatile, and your livelihood’s at stake, so it is brilliant and I love it but it’s also very strange.”