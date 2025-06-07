'I'd have been a rarity in franchise cricket': Why left-armer Ryan Sidebottom rues missing cricket's new era

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to The Yorkshire Post via BoyleSports, the former Championship winner with Yorkshire was also a World Cup winner in the T20 format with England in 2010.

“I wouldn't say I would have done amazingly well, but I would like to think I might have got picked up in one or two franchises, especially being left-arm and a swing bowler,” he said.

“I always bowled at the death for Yorkshire, and I bowled at the start.

Former Yorkshire CCC star Ryan Sidebottom. (Picture: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"Left-armers now, if you look around the world, they're really wanted by most teams because of the variety and the variation and the angle of attack. It’s become very sought after.