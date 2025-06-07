'I'd have been a rarity in franchise cricket': Why left-armer Ryan Sidebottom rues missing cricket's new era
Speaking to The Yorkshire Post via BoyleSports, the former Championship winner with Yorkshire was also a World Cup winner in the T20 format with England in 2010.
“I wouldn't say I would have done amazingly well, but I would like to think I might have got picked up in one or two franchises, especially being left-arm and a swing bowler,” he said.
“I always bowled at the death for Yorkshire, and I bowled at the start.
"Left-armers now, if you look around the world, they're really wanted by most teams because of the variety and the variation and the angle of attack. It’s become very sought after.
“You have left-arm spinners in pretty much every team, and you have a left-arm seamer because you want the variation, the variety within your attack.”
