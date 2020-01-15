India bowling star Ravi Ashwin set to join Yorkshire CCC for 2020

Have your say

Yorkshire CCC are set to sign world-renowned Indian spinner Ravi Ashwin for a portion of the 2020 season, The Yorkshire Post understands.

It is understood Ashwin, 33, will join Yorkshire following his stint with the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League 2020.

He will be the club’s front-line overseas spinner.

Ashwin will play a minimum of eight Championship games for Yorkshire this summer. Keshav Maharaj will rejoin Yorkshire for the first two games after a successful spell last season.

Ashwin, the Chennai-born, bowling all-rounder is widely regarded as one of the best spinners India has produced.

He has taken 362 wickets in 70 Tests, 254 of those in 43 home Tests and recently claimed his 27th five-wicket haul in Test cricket. He played for Nottinghamshire last season.

