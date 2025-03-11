Inside the Boundary: Sign up for The Yorkshire Post's new cricket newsletter

Nick Westby
By Nick Westby

Head of Sport

Published 11th Mar 2025, 13:25 BST
Updated 11th Mar 2025, 13:39 BST
From the chronicling of Yorkshire men’s team’s first season back in Division One to the chip on the shoulder the women’s team will play with, and everything in between, The Yorkshire Post has you covered for all things cricket.

From no holds barred opinions on the international game and ‘tinpot’ tournaments like the Champions Trophy to all the news from the 700 teams that play recreational cricket across this great county, we leave no stone unturned in print and online.

And now, new for this cricketing summer, we are expanding our coverage with a brand new newsletter, direct to your inbox, on a regular basis.

Inside The Boundary, our great new cricket newsletter

Yorkshire players will be the sharp focus of our new Inside the Boundary newsletter.
Yorkshire players will be the sharp focus of our new Inside the Boundary newsletter.

Primarily from the insightful, often acerbic pen of our cricket correspondent Chris Waters, we’ll take you into the press boxes up and down the country and behind the scenes on Yorkshire’s bid for a trophy-winning return to the top table of domestic cricket.

Inside the Boundary will bring you insight, colour, nostalgia, opinion and exclusives – so sign up now.

Inside The Boundary - our brilliant new cricket newsletter

News you can trust since 1754
