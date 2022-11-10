Is England v Pakistan in World T20 final on terrestrial TV and how do I watch it?

Alex Hales and captain Jos Buttler smacked England to a 10-wicket victory against India in the semi-final on Thursday.

England are looking to become the first nation to hold both the 50-over and 20-over World Cup trophies at the same time.

When is the final?

England's Jos Buttler during the T20 World Cup semi-final match at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide. (Picture: PA)

The final will be held on Sunday night in Melbourne. For us in the UK that’s Sunday morning 8am.

Is it on terrestrial television?

No, is the short answer, not yet anyway. No British terrestrial broadcasters have the rights.

But, three years ago the One-Day World Cup final was not on terrestrial television either but rights-holders Sky Sports shared their broadcast with Channel 4 to ensure the showpiece occasion was broadcast to a much larger audience.

That could happen again with reports emerging before Thursday’s semi-final with India that should England win, Sky are reportedly 'ready to screen the final for free on their own channels or in conjunction with a terrestrial broadcaster if England are involved'.

So watch this space for an announcement.

What channel is it definitely on?