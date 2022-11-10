Is England v Pakistan in World T20 final on terrestrial TV and how do I watch it?
England have bludgeoned their way to the ICC World T20 men’s final against Pakistan in Melbourne on Sunday.
Alex Hales and captain Jos Buttler smacked England to a 10-wicket victory against India in the semi-final on Thursday.
England are looking to become the first nation to hold both the 50-over and 20-over World Cup trophies at the same time.
When is the final?
The final will be held on Sunday night in Melbourne. For us in the UK that’s Sunday morning 8am.
Is it on terrestrial television?
No, is the short answer, not yet anyway. No British terrestrial broadcasters have the rights.
But, three years ago the One-Day World Cup final was not on terrestrial television either but rights-holders Sky Sports shared their broadcast with Channel 4 to ensure the showpiece occasion was broadcast to a much larger audience.
That could happen again with reports emerging before Thursday’s semi-final with India that should England win, Sky are reportedly 'ready to screen the final for free on their own channels or in conjunction with a terrestrial broadcaster if England are involved'.
So watch this space for an announcement.
What channel is it definitely on?
Sky Sports have had rights for the ICC World Twenty20 and will again be broadcasting the final on Sunday morning on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event.