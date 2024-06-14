Then somehow he flicked Ali for six over third man with a shot that totally defied description.

There were some sketchy strokes and some plays-and-misses - and almost another run-out when Ali missed again with a shy off his own bowling.

There were also two quite magnificent pulls off Chris Woakes into The Hollies Stand and conventional shots of the highest order, moments of sumptuous timing and silky technique.

Joe Root top-scored for Yorkshire with 39. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com

It was something of a curate’s egg performance from Joe Root at Edgbaston, where he top-scored with 39 from 27 balls as Yorkshire made 145 after being sent into bat, bowled out with one delivery of their quota remaining.

When he was in the throes of a second-wicket stand of 62 in seven overs with Dawid Malan, who made 38 from 27, things were going pretty well for the visitors on a good batting pitch.

But when Root lost his shape and sliced to third man, giving the excellent Danny Briggs the first of three wickets, Yorkshire steadily lost their way, the left-arm spinner Briggs well supported by another in Jake Lintott, who also claimed three.

The resultant target seemed primarily of nuisance value and so it proved, Sam Hain (53 not out) and Dan Mousley (41) leading the charge as the hosts won by four wickets with 11 balls left, consigning Yorkshire to a second defeat in five in the 14-match group stage.

There were a number of soft dismissals in the Yorkshire innings.

Shan Masood carelessly reverse-swept Lintott’s first ball to backward-point, for example, having announced himself confidently by lofting his first delivery for six over long-on off Briggs.

Suddenly, 89-2 at the halfway stage became a decidedly precarious 122-8.

Birmingham’s spinners were impressive, their catching on point; only Woakes - playing his first competitive game since February after his father’s death - was especially expensive, going at 12 an over.

Yorkshire needed early wickets and started well, Dan Moriarty and Dom Bess removing openers Alex Davies and Rob Yates.

But a stand of 50 in 5.5 overs between Mousley and Hain got the hosts back on course, Mousley doing the bulk of the damage before lofting Jordan Thompson to deep square-leg.

Birmingham were cruising at 116-3 in the 14th on the back of another 50 stand - this time between Hain and Jacob Bethell - when Thompson took two wickets in successive balls.

Bethell picked out deep mid-wicket to end an explosive 32 from 15, then Chris Benjamin was leg-before to one that might conceivably have been hitting leg stump.

It was spirited stuff from Thompson, who claimed a fourth when Woakes also pulled to deep mid-wicket with the winning line in view.