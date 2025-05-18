Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yorkshire will head into day four on 185-6 in their second innings, still 72 runs short of making the champions bat again.

Bairstow is still there on 64 and nothing can be said with certainty while that remains the case, but Yorkshire’s involvement in the game would already be over but for a remarkable contribution by the captain in the sunshine, a little gem of an innings that kept his side in it – just about.

No team led by this fellow will go down without a fight, and Bairstow carried it to Surrey in typical style.

Jonny Bairstow in action for Yorkshire at the Oval. Photo by Ben Hoskins/Getty Images for Surrey CCC.

When he arrived at the crease in the seventh over after tea, the sun having finally burnt through the cloud cover of earlier in the day, Yorkshire were 83-3 in the 39th over, still a long way behind, with James Wharton and Jonny Tattersall having just grafted over a fourth-wicket stand worth 52 in all of 24.4 overs.

That rate of scoring emphasised how tricky was Yorkshire’s predicament and how challenging the bowling, after Surrey had gained a first innings lead of 257 with a minimum of 160 overs left in the game.

Their four-pronged pace attack of Nathan Smith, Matty Fisher, Tom Lawes and Jordan Clark were sensing blood, and even though the hosts were without the spin option of batsman Dan Lawrence, who had injured his back during their first innings, it seemed unlikely to make much difference.

Bairstow, however, completely changed the feel and rhythm of the session. Suddenly, Yorkshire were scoring at better than a run-a-ball, with the bowlers wilting in the face of his assault.

Matty Fisher sends one down against his former club. Photo by Ben Hoskins/Getty Images for Surrey CCC.

Without appearing to over-exert himself, or to try anything risky, Bairstow simply dispatched any full-length deliveries and put away any short ones.

It seemed to free up Wharton at the other end, the tall right-hander playing some lovely shots himself to complement a tight defensive technique as one or two mistakes began to creep into Surrey’s game and their bowlers’ lines and lengths.

Fisher – well though he persevered, mostly without luck – bore the brunt of Bairstow’s bat as much as anyone.

The former Yorkshire pace bowler knows all about him, of course, his strengths and his preferences, but it is another thing to try to combat those in the heat of battle.

At one stage, Bairstow flicked Fisher imperiously off his legs to the boundary and then cut him to the rope, and when Fisher responded with a couple of short ones, Bairstow nonchalantly hooked them into the crowd.

In an eye-blink, or so it seemed, the score had shot up to 167-3 and the deficit had been shaved to 90, still far from out of the woods but a position from which Yorkshire could now realistically think about saving the game or setting their opponents a nuisance target – something, of course, they will still hope to do.

But Fisher is a wily, wonderful operator. He brought one back into Wharton that bowled him neck and crop, the batsman beaten by late inswing to end a fine innings of 67 from 135 balls with six fours.

Two overs later, George Hill followed one from Tom Lawes and was smartly pouched to his right at first slip by Jason Roy, Hill perishing for a fifth-ball duck.

Now Yorkshire were 169-5, still 88 behind, which became 169-6 when Lawes pinned Jordan Buckingham with a toe-crusher first up.

Bairstow and Matty Revis averted further damage – although Smith was convinced he had the latter caught behind – as Yorkshire battled through to stumps, the balance of Surrey’s supremacy just as suddenly restored.

Revis is more than capable, of course, as is Jordan Thompson and also Ben Coad below him, but Yorkshire have it all to do now.

Earlier, Fisher had helped Surrey achieve a slice of history against Yorkshire, inflicting on them just the second instance of all 11 players scoring double figures against them in a Championship innings.

The No 11 chipped in with 18 as Surrey were finally dismissed for 512 at lunch, replying to Yorkshire’s first innings 255, the previous case occurring when Gloucestershire achieved it at Headingley in 1997.

Surrey had started the day on 384-7, with Clark on 41 and Smith nine. Smith fell lbw to Hill for 42 after 75 minutes, Hill finishing with 5-66 to go with three slip catches, Thompson bowling Clark for 69 and then having Fisher caught head high at first slip.