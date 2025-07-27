YORKSHIRE’s Joe Root insisted reeling in Sachin Tendulkar is not a top priority after the former England captain moved up to second on the list of all-time Test run-scorers at Old Trafford

Root overtook three greats of the game in one fell swoop with a magnificent 150 against India in the fourth Test against India on Friday, leapfrogging Ricky Ponting, Jacques Kallis and Rahul Dravid.

Only Tendulkar, with a mountainous 15,921 runs, is ahead of Root, who has closed to within 2,512 with Ponting among those insisting the Little Master might not be out of reach for the Yorkshireman.

While Root, who has amassed 21 centuries since turning 30 four years ago, is aware tongues will be wagging about whether he can catch Tendulkar, he is adamant it is not the be-all and end-all for him.

ON THE UP: England's Joe Root pulls the ball for four during day three at Old Trafford Picture: Martin Rickett/PA

“I can’t avoid it – they’re everywhere,” Root told Sky Sports.

“It is easy to get caught up in this stuff but at the end of the day, you’re playing against India in one of the biggest series there is.

“It’s not about you, it’s about winning the game and getting your team in a position where you can follow through on that.

"You’re not doing your job if you’re concentrating on yourself.

MAGICAL MOMENT: England captain Ben Stokes (left) celebrates reaching a century with team-mate Brydon Carse on day four of the Fourth Rothesay Men's Test at the Emirates Old Trafford . Picture: Martin Rickett/PA

“When you look at the names there on that list, they are all people that, as a kid, growing up, that’s who I would try and be in the garden, on the street, on the driveway, at my local club.

“Even just to be mentioned in the (same) sentence as these guys is a bit of a pinch-yourself moment to be honest.”

Root’s form since the start of 2021 has been breathtaking, amassing 5,586 runs at an average of 56.42, and the 34-year-old admitted some introspection during Covid was a major reason behind his uptick.

“I actually went away during that period and asked can I get some footage off Sky and just look at modes of dismissal (to see) if there were any trends,” added Root, who on Friday was stumped for only the second time in his 286 Test innings.

ON THE RISE: England's Joe Root celebrates reaching his century during day three against India at Old Trafford. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA

“One thing that I’ve done within that period is actually try and look at the game slightly differently.

“At the start of my career, a lot of it was based on my technique. Whereas in this second phase of things, it’s been more about managing risk and thinking how can I eliminate as many modes of dismissal as possible with the highest output?

“It’s very easy to get caught up, get too emotional, either get too hard on yourself or feel too sorry for yourself.

"You’ve got to see it for what it is, be very honest about it, and then just try and put that into practice.”

On Saturday, England captain Ben Stokes joined Root on the Old Trafford honours board when he scored his first Test century for two years.

Advancing from an overnight 77 to 141 was Stokes’ first three-figure Test score since the 2023 Ashes and his 14th overall, helping England to 669 all out – their highest home total in the Bazball era.

Chris Woakes’ double-wicket maiden just before lunch – dismissing Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan in successive balls – when India had not even begun to eat into a 311-run first-innings deficit might have had England dreaming of sealing an unassailable 3-1 series lead in four days.

But India captain Shubman Gill and opener KL Rahul had other ideas.

Gill survived a tricky period after lunch to reach stumps on 78 not out, with Rahul unbeaten on 87.