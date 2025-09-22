Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thompson said he had been messaging his Yorkshire team-mate and the new England white-ball captain as he strives to break into the international set-up.

Thompson, who is set to play his final game for Yorkshire this week before his close-season move to Warwickshire, is confident he can force his way into Brook’s T20 plans.

The 28-year-old has an excellent track record in the format - 1,262 runs and 131 wickets in 127 appearances - and a growing reputation on the global franchise circuit.

Jordan Thompson celebrates a wicket with Harry Brook during a County Championship match in 2021. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“I've known ‘Brooky’ for a long, long time and I've been bugging him all summer to get me in the squad,” said Thompson, who is due to sign off against Durham in the County Championship relegation battle at Headingley from Wednesday.

“I messaged him a few times lately after the Ireland squad was brought out; I saw that as a potential way in to play T20 cricket for England, and that ambition is still very much the case.

“Obviously, it’s a lot easier said than done, but I feel like I’ve performed consistently in over seven years in T20 cricket and franchise cricket and been picked up regularly in franchise cricket.

“I think I'd be silly to say right now playing Test cricket is my aim, because I don't think it is, but playing white-ball cricket for England is definitely a target and one I would hope would come.”

Thompson, left, and Brook punch gloves during their epic, T20 English record sixth-wicket stand of 141 against Worcestershire at Headingley later the same year. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Thompson, whose three-year deal with Warwickshire was announced in June, after Yorkshire and the player were unable to agree new contract terms, scored 1,022 of his T20 career runs for the county to go with 99 wickets.

One more wicket would have seen him become only the second man after Tim Bresnan to complete the 1,000 runs/100 wickets T20 double for the club, with Bresnan - a World Cup-winner, no less - scoring 1,208 runs and taking 118 wickets.

“It would have been nice to top it off at Leicester (in Thompson’s last T20 match for Yorkshire in July) with that last wicket to get to 100 and 1,000 runs, but it wasn’t to be,” he said. “But there have been plenty of highlights over the years.

“It always comes back to T20, I guess, and moments like the Oval in the quarter-final against Surrey (in 2022, when Thompson successfully defended five off the last over to send Yorkshire through to Finals Day).

“There was also the partnership with ‘Brooky’,” he added, referring to a match in 2021 when he and Brook shared an English record T20 sixth-wicket stand of 141 from 56 balls to help Yorkshire recover from a poor start to beat Worcestershire at Headingley.

Thompson, an ILT20 winner with MI Emirates early last year, has also played in the Australian Big Bash League and the Pakistan Super League.