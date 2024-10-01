Howzat? Jafer Chohan appeals for a wicket in the T20 Blast. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

The leg-spinner, 22, has put pen to paper on a contract that will keep him at the club until at least the end of the 2027 season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chohan, who has yet to make his first-class debut, has been at Yorkshire for the last two seasons, playing 23 times in the T20 Blast.

He had a successful time this year, capturing 17 wickets in 10 matches, including a career-best 5-14 against Durham at Headingley.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’ve spent two years with Yorkshire, and I couldn’t be happier,” said Chohan. “There’s no better place to be at or a more prestigious one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Everyone can see that the club has made big steps forward in the last few years. Having met with the senior team and discussed plans, I couldn’t be more excited for the seasons ahead, and I am ready for the hard work expected here.

“I am hugely ambitious. For myself, it’s about being the best cricketer I can be. That means getting better year on year. I’m constantly looking at ways I can improve. And, for the team, I will be giving everything to help bring success at Yorkshire.”

Gavin Hamilton, the new general manager of Yorkshire cricket, said: “We are thrilled to have signed Jafer for another three years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Jafer is an extremely intelligent cricketer and has a unique skillset that makes a significant impact in our squad.

“The club has admired his talents for a long time, so we are delighted that he has chosen to continue his next steps in his career here at Headingley.

“His style of play and attributes are a perfect fit for this squad, and we all believe that he will only improve further by working with the coaching staff and team here.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chohan’s form for Yorkshire in the Blast helped earn him a deal at the Australian Big Bash.

He will play for Sydney Sixers this winter as an overseas player.

“I can’t wait,” added Chohan. “I’ve not been to Australia yet, so it will be really nice to go there and play in a big competition like the Big Bash.