Jamie Overton is surprise inclusion in England squad for Headingley Test opener

Overton has been a regular in the white-ball set-up in recent times but won his solitary Test cap against New Zealand in 2022, taking two wickets and hitting an unexpected 97 with the bat.

It remains to be seen whether the all-rounder will be fully fit to take the field at Headingley on June 20, having broken the little finger on his right hand during the recent ODIs against West Indies, but he has been given every chance to prove his fitness.

The England and Wales Cricket Board has said the 31-year-old will be “assessed and reviewed daily” by its medical team, who have already ruled Overton’s Surrey team-mate Gus Atkinson out of the match.

England's Jamie Overton (L) celebrates with England's Adil Rashid after taking the wicket of West Indies' Matthew Forde (unseen) for one run during the first one day international (ODI) cricket match between England and West Indies at Edgbaston (Picture: Getty)

Atkinson tweaked his hamstring in the recent Test against Zimbabwe and has not been passed fit for the trip to Leeds, with Harry Brook and Joe Root both in the squad.

In his absence, England have further bolstered their pace bowling stocks with comebacks for fit-again pair Woakes and Carse.

A thornier selection dilemma concerns Bethell, the 21-year-old rising star who is back from IPL duty and placing pressure on the top three. Bethell confirmed his prospect status with a highly-accomplished series against the West Indies and has already shown an aptitude for the cut and thrust of the Test arena on the New Zealand tour.