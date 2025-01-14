Joe Root and Harry Brook do 'Yorkshire proud' insists county chief Anthony McGrath
Joe Root and Harry Brook are No 1 and No 2 respectively in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Test rankings.
It is a proud achievement for the Yorkshire pair, and head coach McGrath could not be more pleased.
“I couldn’t be happier for them,” he said. “It’s fantastic to have two of our lads at No 1 and No 2.
“What they’ve achieved is absolutely incredible. Both of them have been superb for England in recent times.”
Root, 34, claimed No 1 spot for the 10th time in his career after the final Test in New Zealand last month.
He recaptured pole position from Brook, 25, who had spent one week at No 1 - his first time at the summit.
It is easy to envisage the pair jostling for supremacy in the coming months, with the baton changing hands perhaps more than once.
Remarkably, four of the top-five batsmen in the ICC list have all played for Yorkshire, with Kane Williamson at No 3 and Travis Head No 5. Another, Saud Shakeel, is at No 11.
“I’ve known Rooty since he was 12 or 13,” added McGrath.
“The longevity, the skill, how he’s evolved from probably being a traditional Yorkshire opener back in the day to getting to a hundred recently by scooping the ball... I just think it shows his drive and ambition.
“He’s one of the best ever to have played the game.”
McGrath, who took up his new role at Yorkshire in November, touched base with Root before the New Zealand tour.
England won the three-match series 2-1, Root striking a hundred in Wellington before a half-century in Hamilton lifted him back above Brook on the ICC chart.
“Rooty was in the indoor nets with (batting coach) John Sadler before he went away,” said McGrath.
“The biggest compliment I guess I can give him is that he’s not changed in terms of everything he’s achieved and everything he’s been through in the game.
“He’s still very respectful and courteous and a genuinely good lad.
“You don’t always say that about high-performing sports people, but Rooty and Brooky are really good lads.”
Brook was England’s leading run-scorer in New Zealand, striking 350 at an average of 70.
He hit centuries in the first two Tests before a rare double failure in the last match in Hamilton where New Zealand prevailed.
“Brooky doesn’t live far from me,” said McGrath.
“I used to go and watch him at Burley Cricket Club when he was growing up and, again, what he’s achieved so far is amazing.
“The way he plays is the striking thing for me.
"How he played in New Zealand when England were in trouble on a pitch that was seaming all over the place was remarkable and shows the talent that he’s got and also the bravery.”
The sky is the limit for Brook, it would seem, with the Yorkshireman poised to break numerous records.
In 24 Tests, he has hit eight hundreds and is averaging a shade under 60, figures that put him in the very top echelon.
“We don’t know where he’s going to end up, but the trajectory he’s going on, and the way that he’s playing, in all formats as well, is incredible,” said McGrath.
“In his head, the vision that he must have when he’s thinking about the game, and where to take it, hitting different balls to pretty much anywhere on the ground… it’s an incredible skill to have, it really is.
“He’s still a young bloke, as well, and he’s doing these things in all conditions.
“You saw him in Pakistan in the heat, then in New Zealand on completely different surfaces.
"He’s done it in England, and so on. We just don’t know where he’s going to end up going to. That’s the exciting thing.”