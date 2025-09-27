Joe Root backs Harry Brook as Ashes vice-captain and words of comfort for Ollie Pope
Ollie Pope has been the vice-captain for the last three years, but with his grip on the No 3 spot in the batting order loosening, the England selectors this week opted to name Brook as understudy to Ben Stokes.
Keighley-born Brook, 26, was this summer named England’s white-ball captaincy and now takes on a new Test role for the hotly-anticipated series that gets underway in Perth on November 21.
Root, who is heading into a fourth away Ashes series without the burden of the captaincy, believes it is a good move for all parties.
“I think Harry’s already shown some brilliant qualities within the white-ball stuff, in the short time he’s had that role,” said Root.
“Clearly there’s some continuity there. He’s got a great cricket brain, I’ve said it a number of times before, and has got a lot of things that will serve him well if at any stage he has to captain England at Test level.
“What I will also say is Popey is still going to be a massive leader within our squad. He’s done a brilliant job when he’s been given the job to be a vice-captain.
“I don’t think the influence or impact he will have will change a great deal. If anything it gives us more, it shoulders that responsibility further within the group and broadens that network of senior players.
“I think it’s going to be exciting to watch them go about their work and I’m sure Harry will do a great job.”
Speaking at a Chance to Shine’s RBC skills day in Leeds, where he was sharing leadership and cricket advice with a group of secondary school girls, Root added: “I don’t think it’s a bad thing for Australia to be favourites in their own conditions.
“That doesn’t mean I’m not confident, it doesn’t mean I don’t think we’ve got what it takes to win, because I definitely do.
“I’m really excited to see us go out there and challenge them on all fronts. Hopefully we’re able to put them under pressure from ball one.”
Joe Root was speaking as a brand ambassador for RBC Wealth Management, who are the Community Leadership Partner of children’s cricket charity Chance to Shine.