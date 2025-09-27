Joe Root backs Harry Brook as Ashes vice-captain and words of comfort for Ollie Pope

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ollie Pope has been the vice-captain for the last three years, but with his grip on the No 3 spot in the batting order loosening, the England selectors this week opted to name Brook as understudy to Ben Stokes.

Keighley-born Brook, 26, was this summer named England’s white-ball captaincy and now takes on a new Test role for the hotly-anticipated series that gets underway in Perth on November 21.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Root, who is heading into a fourth away Ashes series without the burden of the captaincy, believes it is a good move for all parties.

Joe Root and Harry Brook of England head to the Ashes this winter (Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images)

“I think Harry’s already shown some brilliant qualities within the white-ball stuff, in the short time he’s had that role,” said Root.

“Clearly there’s some continuity there. He’s got a great cricket brain, I’ve said it a number of times before, and has got a lot of things that will serve him well if at any stage he has to captain England at Test level.

“What I will also say is Popey is still going to be a massive leader within our squad. He’s done a brilliant job when he’s been given the job to be a vice-captain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don’t think the influence or impact he will have will change a great deal. If anything it gives us more, it shoulders that responsibility further within the group and broadens that network of senior players.

Yorkshire's Joe Root celebrates his century with Harry Brook against Derbyshire on Yorkshire duty (Picture: SWPix.com)

“I think it’s going to be exciting to watch them go about their work and I’m sure Harry will do a great job.”

Speaking at a Chance to Shine’s RBC skills day in Leeds, where he was sharing leadership and cricket advice with a group of secondary school girls, Root added: “I don’t think it’s a bad thing for Australia to be favourites in their own conditions.

“That doesn’t mean I’m not confident, it doesn’t mean I don’t think we’ve got what it takes to win, because I definitely do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m really excited to see us go out there and challenge them on all fronts. Hopefully we’re able to put them under pressure from ball one.”