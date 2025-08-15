“You want to grow the game, and if you can take it to different regions by playing at these venues, then that, surely, is a good thing.”

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The England batsman, who comes from Sheffield, said it would be great for the area and help grow the game.

Yorkshire are considering three options to stage matches in the south of the county:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield’s Abbeydale Park, home to Sheffield Collegiate Cricket Club and to two former England captains in Root and Michael Vaughan, where Yorkshire have not played since 1996.

Barnsley’s Shaw Lane, where the club played four Benson and Hedges Cup games in the 1970s.

Tickhill Cricket Club in Doncaster, which has never hosted a county fixture.

Joe Root pictured having a cheeky hit at Sheffield Collegiate Cricket Club back in 2016. Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images.

Although the plan to “go south” would not happen before 2027, with Yorkshire open to what sort of games would be played there, Root is firmly in favour of the idea as the club looks to diversify beyond its principal centres of Headingley, Scarborough and York.

“I think it would be great,” he told The Yorkshire Post, “and it’s been great to see Yorkshire have success at the outgrounds throughout this summer.

“The Championship games that they've played – I think they've won two out of the three occasions at Scarborough and York, so it's been a success in that respect and also the fact that it's a big county.

“If you can share and give different parts of the region the opportunity to see the best players in the county and some of the best players globally playing, then that can only be a good thing, right?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keeping it in the family: Root poses with, from left to right, grandad Don, father Matt and brother Billy during a return to Sheffield Collegiate in 2016. Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images.

“You want to grow the game, and if you can take it to different regions by playing at these venues, then that, surely, is a good thing.”

Root is currently playing for Trent Rockets in The Hundred, a fourth format of the game that has added to the schedule and also the pressure on pitches and groundstaff, thereby opening doors for other venues.

The competition has raised eyewatering sums of money, with Yorkshire banking £59m from the sale of the Headingley-based franchise Northern Superchargers and the tournament per se.

With the Yorkshire women’s team moving into Tier 1 next year, there will be even more demands on pitches and facilities, with the club also considering taking women’s games to South Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yorkshire in action against Kent at Abbeydale Park in 1980. Picture: Ian Soutar.

The flipside of such factors - not least for Yorkshire’s members and supporters - is that outground cricket has a charm of its own, with club grounds often conducive to producing positive results.

“I think, naturally, with the grounds being slightly smaller, there'll be a good atmosphere within them as well, and it'll create a nice environment for the game to unfold,” said Root. “You won't have to manufacture results.

“I think, naturally, with club surfaces, there will be deterioration in the wickets. They should start out good and everyone should be able to play a part throughout.”

As a proud son of Sheffield and a Blade for his sins, Root would clearly not be disappointed should first-team action return to Abbeydale Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was five years old when the club last played a first-team match there in 1996, although he has played second XI cricket there in the dim and distant past before going on to shatter most records with more still to come.

“We'll see how things unfold but it would be great, obviously, as a lad from Sheffield, to see cricket down there,” added Root.

“It's not really happened in my lifetime.

“You hear stories of when Yorkshire would play down there and you'd get Ian Bishop there, or some of the great West Indian fast bowlers; I remember Kevin Sharp (the former Yorkshire batting coach) telling me many stories of people breaking arms and fingers and all sorts.

“That'd be great for young lads in the area and young girls to experience that (quality of cricket) and see that first-hand; it’d be great to see.”

Root’s cricketing bucket list is perhaps smaller than most.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are not many things that he has yet to tick off although an Ashes century Down Under would clearly be nice (it would be a brave man who would bet against him doing it in the series that starts in Perth in November), while he would doubtless love to overhaul Sachin Tendulkar as the leading run-scorer in Test cricket (another 2,379 runs would see to that, thank you very much).

So, is playing a Yorkshire first-team fixture in Sheffield one for that bucket list?

“It'd be nice,” said Root. “It'd be very convenient.”