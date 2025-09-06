Damien Martyn pictured during an Australia training session in 2004. Photo by Hamish Blair/Getty Images.

That is the view of Damien Martyn, who played briefly for Yorkshire in 2003.

As the countdown continues to this winter’s Ashes, with just two-and-a-half months to the first Test in Perth, Martyn backed Root to prosper in a country where his top score is 89.

“He will have a bee in his bonnet,” said Martyn, “having not scored a hundred in Australia before. It’s crazy to think about when you look back at all the runs he has scored.

Century quest: Joe Root. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“I think he’s in such good form and nick that I can’t see him not scoring a hundred, or multiple hundreds. I want him to make some, just not lots. I’ve still got to support Australia, of course.

“I think he will do it, I can't see him not. He's in great form. He's changed his game, hasn't he, with Bazball. He's almost like an old-style English cricketer.

“He's so correct, his technique is so beautiful, and then he's evolved with it and then got better, which has been quite amazing. It’s quite unbelievable that he hasn’t made a hundred in Australia. Every time I hear that, it's hard to believe.

“If he doesn't, his career is still great, his legacy is still amazing. I think he would love to score hundreds in Australia, and love an Ashes win.”

Martyn with the Walter Lawrence Trophy for the fastest hundred of the 2003 season, a 65-ball effort for Yorkshire against Gloucestershire at Leeds. Photo: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com

Root, 34, has played 27 innings Down Under, averaging 35.68. Some have said - notably Darren Lehmann - that Root needs an Ashes century in Australia to be considered “an all-time great” to rank with the likes of Virat Kohli, Steve Smith and Kane Williamson.

There is no doubt that Root, who has scored more Test hundreds (39) than any other Englishman, would love to set that record straight. Either way, it seems only a matter of time before he lifts his tally of Test runs (13,543) from second position on the list above that of Tendulkar (15,921).

““There is no reason why he can’t break Sachin's record,” added Martyn. “He's still hungry for runs, and still making runs. Definitely he could. He still looks 20. He’s a real key part of the team like Smith is for Australia.

“He’s changed the way he plays, so it suits (Ben) Stokes’ way of doing things as captain while also understanding the need to make big runs.

“There’s lots of pressure on Smith as well, of course, but I think that he likes it. It makes him score more runs, especially when you see slow pitches that are like slow roads. He always wants to get better. He doesn't look any older than when he started, just like Joe Root.

“But he'll be like Joe Root, wanting a big series. They love the big stage, they want to get out there and make runs. They're almost competing against each other.”

Martyn, 53, made two County Championship appearances for Yorkshire at the end of the 2003 season.

He was all set for a debut hundred against Somerset at Headingley but had to retire hurt on 87 when he suffered a broken nose attempting a hook shot.

Martyn, who made 67 Test appearances as part of the great Australia sides of the Nineties and Noughties, returned for the final match of that season against Gloucestershire at Headingley.

He hit 238 in the first innings, reaching his hundred from 65 balls to win the prestigious Walter Lawrence Trophy for the season’s fastest century.

Martyn is predicting a fascinating Ashes, saying: “England and Bazball are probably stronger and more experienced than before.

“I know (coach) Brendon McCullum from playing against him. I love what he does, how he played the game, how he captained the game.

“When he first came on board it was great for English cricket. There was this craziness. Anything seemed possible. He gave England some real belief in batting and bowling, and confidence they could chase anything.

“On the other hand, there were some crazy moments. There were Test matches lost by wickets falling everywhere, players getting out stupidly. It's been an up and down road, but I think there's more positives now if they can refine it at times. Over a five-Test series there's going to be big moments where they're going to have to refine it and then there'll be attacking moments.

“It's trying to work out when that is best. And in Stokes, you’ve got a captain who probably says, ‘We go all-out, all the time.’ It’s going to be interesting.”