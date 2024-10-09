JOE ROOT overhauled Sir Alastair Cook as England’s record run scorer in Test cricket, passing his former captain’s mark of 12,472 on day three of the series opener against Pakistan.

Root arrived in the country needing 71 to take top spot and got there in his first innings, seizing a crown he has long been destined for in typically assured fashion on the third morning in Multan.

The 33-year-old assumed the mantle with a check drive for four off Aamer Jamal, moving fifth on the all-time list in his 147th Test appearance – 14 fewer than Cook managed before his retirement in 2018.

Captain Ben Stokes – sitting out the match through injury – was quick to praise Root’s character and achievement in a video released on X by the England and Wales Cricket Board.

RECORD BREAKER: England's Joe Root drives through the covers on the third day of the first Test match against Pakistan in Multan. Picture: AP/Anjum Naveed

“The selflessness that he has is an incredible attribute for him,” Stokes said. “He always puts the team first, and the fact that he’s got so many runs is just a bonus for us.

“He’s an incredible player. It’s going to take a long, long time for someone to come in and break that record. Just a great bloke. And an unbelievable feat to score that many runs.

“But the non-selfishness that he possesses is one thing I think sets him above or sets him apart from anybody else who is going to play for England for a long time.”

The moment, when it came, was marked in low-key fashion, unnoticed by the local fans and toasted by nothing more extravagant that a touch of gloves with batting partner Ben Duckett and a pat on the shoulder.

TOP MARKS: England's Ben Duckett, left, and Joe Root bump fists on day three of the first Test match against Pakistan in Multan to mark the latter's status as the biggest Test run-scorer for England Picture: AP/Anjum Naveed

It was a typically assured innings from the Yorkshireman and sorely needed after he came to the crease with England on four for one in reply to Pakistan’s bumper score of 556.

Their position looked considerably healthier as they went into the lunch interval on 232 for two, Root unbeaten on 72, Duckett racing along to 80 not out in just 67 balls and Zak Crawley back in the pavilion for 78.

There is plenty still to do for England to shore up their position fully but, regardless of how the game pans out, Root’s efforts will stand the test of time.

In August he bested another of Cook’s proudest achievements, levelling then overtaking his record of 33 Test centuries with back-to-back hundreds against Sri Lanka at Lord’s.

At the time, Cook told BBC’s Test Match Special: “He is quite simply England’s greatest, and it’s absolutely right that he should have this record, on his own. He’s just the final one to tick off…”

That has now happened, placing Root below only Rahul Dravid, Jacques Kallis, Ricky Ponting and Sachin Tendulkar – all of whom he will fancy overtaking.

England resumed on 96-1 overnight, Root in no hurry to rush towards his destiny as he took just three singles in the opening half-hour.

Crawley was in a greater hurry, adding two more boundaries to the 11 he scored on the second evening before departing with a flick around his front pad.

He chipped straight to Jamal, who took a sensational catch to dismiss Ollie Pope for a duck but did his best to spill this much easier chance before finally closing his hands around the ball.

While that was disappointment for the tourists, the sight which followed was encouraging: Duckett emerging at number four as the injury scare which prevented him opening the innings abated.

Alarm bells rang when he was struck on the left thumb taking a slip catch to end Pakistan’s innings but with no fracture detected he received the green light to resume.

He immediately went on the attack, leaving Root to chip away at the other end, and took a particularly dismissive approach to lead spinner Abrar Ahmed.

He motored to his half-century in just 45 balls with only real scare as a genuine edge off Naseem Shah disappeared through the vacant first slip.

He soon overtook Root, despite conceding a 34-run headstart, but the elder statesman of the side was eyeing a bigger prize and got there with a flowing drive off Shaheen.